Honour, rewards for hardworking journalists

The National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) recently gave recognition and rewards to some media practitioners in Abuja. CALEB ONWE reports

Many people believe that those in the media profession should always lay down their lives in the discharge of their constitutional duties for both God and country. Unfortunately, some have even drawn a conclusion that men of the fourth estate of the realm should wait for their reward in heaven.

However, in recent times some organisations have demonstrated that the selfless services of media practitioners need to be rewarded here on earth.

The National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) demonstrated such a position recently when it rewarded some journalists for their hardwork in the field of reporting the progress being made in biotechnology in Nigeria.

Indeed, it was a recognition for media practitioners who have been labouring, through their media coverage and reportage, to demonstrate how biotechnology has been deployed to ensure food security in the country.

The joyous and spirit- lifting moment was the presentation of the Open Forum for Agriculture Bio- technology (OFAB) Award for the year 2020. Many journalists made entries with their works, but only three persons whose reports were considered to have made Nigeria proud at the continental level were honoured handsomely.

Inside Abuja gathered that a team of veteran scientists and media reporters thoroughly scrutinised the several entries before selecting the winners. For the winners, it was like a dream receiving a reward for the media reports they did to fulfill their various daily responsibilities as news gatherers.

Those who were honoured include, Pretty Onyejiaku of AIT who emerged as the Best in the TV category in Africa; Mrs. Rabi Momoh, of FRCN who came second in the Radio category in Africa and Mr Vincent Ayaka Yusuf of Daily Trust who came second in the Print Category in Africa.

The lucky winners said they have been motivated to make more sacrifices through their reportage of developments in biotechnology.

The winners disclosed that apart from working to meet the daily news deadlines of their respective organisations, they were also passionate about helping the public understand biotechnology and its relationship with agriculture and food security.

Pretty Onyejiaku who spoke on behalf of the other winners, said her reports like that of her co- winners were just deliberate attempts at changing the negative narrative about science and the revolutionary benefits of biotechnology. Onyejiaku noted that biotechnology was a veritable tool for sufficient food production, but being new in this part of the world, a lot of efforts were needed to build public confidence in it.

She expressed optimism that with consistent enlightenment and education through strategic media campaigns, biotechnology would be well accepted by farmers and other stakeholders. Director General and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Biotechnology Development Agency,

Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha who presented the awards, said that the packages were meant to motivate and encourage deserving science journalists who distinguished themselves in different media categories of the continental competition.

Mustapha noted that for public confidence to be enhanced in the biotechnology sector, there was need for the scientists and journalists to work closely. He explained that the awards presentation was designed to recognise the contribution that responsible journalism had made in getting the society to appreciate the benefits of biotechnology across Africa.

While he commended the efforts of the media towards nation building, he also charged practitioners to avoid fake news and focus on factual ones that promote the deployment of technology in various aspects of development, including agriculture. “Agricultural biotechnology in the country was fast developing, as evidenced in the collaborations between other research Institutes which birthed the release of Bt cotton and Bt cowpea.

“The recently released PBR cowpea will be getting to farmers this planting season, this stage of commercialization requires active involvement of the media to ensure that farmers get value for their money,” he said.

Inside Abuja gathered that as a result of the responsible reportage of the media, some of the biotechnology crops, like Bt cowpea and Bt cotton have been accepted in Nigeria markets and are capable of helping farmers to increase their incomes.

Deputy Director at NABDA and Country Coordinator of OFAB, Dr Rose Gidado expressed appreciation to the media practitioners for their commitment in the promotion of biotechnology activities in the country.

Gidado disclosed that the winners of the awards would have been honoured long ago, but due to the COVID- 19 restrictions, the presentation ceremony was delayed. She explained that the winning journalists made Nigeria proud and also stunned the African continent with their reportage.

According to her, the award recipients would have been taken to Nairobi, Kenya for a warm reception, if not for the COVID-19 restrictions. While she affirmed her confidence on the credibility of the Nigerian media, she urged them to give more support to the propagation of the benefits of biotechnology.

