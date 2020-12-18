Honouring their own achievers

A prophet is not often recognized at home, as the saying goes. But for some citizens of Cross River State, the reverse became true recently when the owners of Calabar Municipality broke the tradition and honoured the deserving. CLEMENT JAMES reports from Calabar

Recently, the Qua nation gathered in their town hall to celebrate those they considered as having contributed immensely to the society at large and Qua community in particular. The Qua are of the Ejagham stock with ancestry traced to Cameroun. Ejagham nation also spreads to Akamkpa, Etung and Ikom and that is why, in Cross River State and because of their population, local news is read in Efik, Ejagham and Bekwara to appease those who do not understand English language.

Importantly, the Qua are the aborigines of Calabar Municipality, as they were said to have settled there centuries ago after they left Cameroun. Although Calabar, the capital of Cross River State, has three dominant tribes as early settlers (the Efik, the Qua and the Efut), most of the development in Calabar, including the seat of government, are domiciled in Calabar Municipality, where the Qua hold sway.

The Qua have a tradition of rewarding excellence, most especially those who have contributed so much to the development of Calabar Municipality, as well as the state. So, on Friday, December 4, the Qua drew personalities from all over the country and cutting across party lines to their hall located at Big Qua to shower awards on them. The list of the awardees included Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, who only last month lost his wife; former Governor Liyel Imoke, Prof. Eyo Etim Nyong and Prof. Ben Ayade, the present governor, among other dignitaries. But what caught the eyes of the people present at the event was the award given to the Special Adviser to the Governor on Cocoa Development and Control, Mr. Oscar Ofuka (popularly called “Mr. Cocoa”).

The attention on Ofuka was because in recent time, he has been in the news because of the numerous awards he has been given. The awards include First International Cocoa Star Award during an international Cocoa conference held in Abuja in 2017; African Legend Gold Award in 2018; Best Philanthropist Award winner early this year in Ebonyi State and Great Man of Valour Excellence Award, among many others.

For those who are familiar with cocoa development in Cross River State, it was, until Ofuka became the Special Adviser to the governor, a sad narrative, except in the seventies when cocoa business had its booming period.

However, the story has since changed and the state is basking in the euphoria of enhancing cocoa production in both the Central and the Southern senatorial districts. As would be expected, cocoa farmers have continued to smile to the bank, especially in Etung and Ikom, where large swath of forests have been cultivated to produce cocoa. Conscious of the change in the fortune of Cocoa business, the state government has established the cocoa processing factory in Ikom to cater for the value chain.

The factory is strategically built because Etung and Ikom are known for Cocoa plantation and, according to governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, the state is seriously looking at exporting the product because of the high quality of cocoa being produced.

On how he has been able to change the face of Cocoa production in the state, Ofuka said: “Before I became the Special Adviser to the governor, I was a Cocoa farmer and it has been my passion to contribute to the development of the Cocoa sector over the years.

“I thank His Excellency for giving me the opportunity to express myself this way because people thought nothing could come out of the sector. Today, the quality of Cocoa has improved tremendously and we are looking at export because the quality of the Cocoa that we have can stand the test of time anywhere in the world.

“Before I came on board, many people thought Cocoa can only grow in the Central part of the state but we have planted Cocoa in the Southern and Northern parts and they are doing very well. I am doing what I am doing now because of my passion for the crop and because the governor graciously handed the sector for me to oversee.”

Indeed, Cocoa business has recorded a boom in the state and the product is being ferried to other states of the federation. It can therefore, be said that one area that the present administration will leave behind as a landmark achievement is the Cocoa sector.

So, when Ofuka was called to receive his Award, the entire hall stood up for him. In any case, the Qua are not known for frivolities. The selection committee was meticulous in identifying the Awardees and this year’s event drew the high and mighty because of the distinguished personalities who were given the Award.

It is noteworthy that Ayade has consistently eulogized the input of Ofuka to the rising fortunes of Cocoa business in the state and that is why despite the fact that he changed portfolios of many Commissioners and other appointees in this second term, Ofuka remained at his post. Ofuka had on Sunday said Cross River has raised six million improved variety cocoa seedlings to boast its production capacity.

He said this in Bendeghe, Etung Local Government Area, where he was conferred with a chieftaincy title of Ntuiri Eji 1 of Ejagam Kingdom, Efun Efun Afon Ndume-Nne meaning, hero of development by the Etung Traditional Council. Ofuka described the conferment of the title on him as a testament of his effort to develop Cocoa across the state. He said with the six million improved variety Cocoa seedlings, the stage was set for the state to reclaim its rightful position as number one Cocoa producing state in the country. “This is what our governor has mandated us to do, to return Cross River to the position of number one Cocoa producing state and to ensure that Cocoa remained the mainstay of our economy.

“As for my chieftaincy title, I thank the governor for giving me the opportunity to serve and my people, the Etung Traditional Council as well as my own Local Government for the recognition. “I promise that I will continue to do my best in the development of the state,” he said. The special adviser said that Nigeria at large would benefit from the Cocoa revolution going on in the state, in the long run.

“I say this because, by the time we are through with what we are doing, Nigeria will overtake Cote D’Ivoire as the number one producer of Cocoa in Africa and the World, ” Ofuka said. He, however, said that for the state to achieve the Cocoa transformation, more people needed to return to its cultivation. According to him, there is need for more government investment in the Cocoa Value Chain, if the state is ready to change the narrative of over dependence on the monthly allocation from the Federation Account.

