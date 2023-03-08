Metro & Crime

Hoodlum Killed, ASP Shot In Ebonyi Gun Duel

One hoodlum was killed, and another wounded in a gun battle between policemen and the hoodlums in Ebonyi State.

An Assistant Superintendent of Police was injured in the gun duel that occurred in the Ivo Local Government Area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya stated this in a statement made available to journalists in Abakaliki the state capital.

She said “on the 7th day of March 2023 at about 2345hrs, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ivo Divisional Headquarters received a distress call that unknown gunmen were firing sporadically and had also set ablaze two vehicles and a filling station.

“On receipt of the information the Divisional Police Officer swung into action and left for the scene, while at the scene information revealed that unknown gunmen were sighted sitting down in a Public Place at Ogwor Community in Ishiagu.

“On their way, the men were ambushed and attacked, and an Assistant Superintendent of Police was shot, but the patrol team engaged the hoodlums with superior firepower. During the Gun duel, one of the hoodlums was neutralized and others fled with bullet wounds.

“The DPO immediately called the Headquarters for reinforcement. The Commissioner of Police *CP Faleye Sunday Olaleye psc* intercepted the distress call and immediately directed tactical teams to storm the place with the description of the vehicle and the route through which the Hoodlums were escaping.

“On sighting the Police operatives the hoodlums engaged them in a gun duel at Osso, junction, where two of the hoodlums were equally neutralized and two arrested.

“The following exhibit was recovered at the scene of the crime: 2 AK-47 Rifles, 1 locally made pistol, some charms and a red Toyota Corolla car, 1 Fireman Generator, One Haier Thermocool Fridge, a Walkie talkie radio Set, 30 “AK-47′ Live ammunition, 20 expended AK-47 ammunition, 1 AK-47 Magazine, 1 Itel phone, 1Android phone, 1 Police Trousers, 1 Police Beret, 1 Police face cap and some other incriminating items”.

