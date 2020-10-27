Hoodlum loot FCT’s largest warehouse in Gwagwalada

Few days after the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister of State said there was no hoarded palliative items within the nation’s capital, hoodlums yesterday broke into one of the largest warehouses in Gwagwalada Area Council, carting away bags of rice and other food items with CACOVID labels.

This development cameon the heels of the recent raiding and looting of some public and private warehouses in Idu and Gwa-Gwa areas of Abuja. While FCT Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat claimed that the looted Gwagwalada warehouse only had farming inputs meant for farmers, video clips trending online showed that the food items were packaged as palliatives. New Telegraph confirmed that the warehouses in Gwagwalada, a satellite town in the Federal Capital Territory, was originally used by Agriculture Secretariat as store, but was converted to keep palliatives due to its size.

The hoodlums reportedly carted away cartons of cereals, bales of clothes, bags of rice and millet and other commodities. During the raid, hundreds of youths, men, women and children defied security operatives as they carted away different items. Meanwhile, FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Bello, said massive deployment of security personnel had been made to saveguard factories and warehouses at Idu industrial area.

The Minister said he had also ordered security agencies in the territory to beef up security and prosecute all arrested looters. Bello, who gave the order during an emergency security meeting, asked those who looted the food items to return them immediately.

Like this: Like Loading...