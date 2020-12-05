Metro & Crime

Hoodlums abduct 4 policemen, cart away guns, shoot DPO in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Hoodlums in Aba Tuntun village in Ijebu-Igbo, Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State on Saturday ambushed some policemen, abducted four of them and shot a Divisional Police Officer (DPO).
New Telegraph learnt that trouble started after a team of policemen disarmed some hoodlums following a complaint by the  Baale (village head) that some hoodlums were in possession of fire arms.
It was further gathered that the Baale had earlier petitioned the police, complaining that some people within his community were in possession of firearms, which they used in terrorising other villagers.
The police, after receiving the petition, swung into action by conducting a raid with 15 officers and 35 local vigilantes on Thursday.
The police in response to the Baale’s complaint recovered six single barrelled guns, 16 dane guns and 16 cartridges from the hoodlums, who were arrested by the police.
But, their colleagues in retaliation, ambushed the security operatives as they were leaving the  community.
They reportedly shot at the police and attacked them with other dangerous weapons.
New Telegraph gathered that, the DPO that led the team was shot in the arm while other members of the team sustained various gunshot injuries.
A source in the village told New Telegraph that, four officers and three members of a local vigilante group were kidnapped by the hoodlums who also went away with two AK-47 rifles, one pump action, one teargas shooter, money and others belongings of the security operatives.
The source added that those hoodlums earlier arrested by the police were also set free during the attack while two vehicles belonging to the police were damaged by the hoodlums.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident, disclosing that three of the four abducted officers had been rescued.

