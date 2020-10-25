Hoodlums attack 6 more police stations in Anambra

•Onitsha youths foil burning of Zik’s statue

At least six more police stations in Anambra came under attack of hoodlums under the guise of Endsars protesters who brandished dangerous weapons as they invaded the areas.

This is coming as youths in Onitsha foiled the burning of the statue of the first President of Nigeria, Late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe by some miscreants who capitalized on the protest to attack innocent members of the public.

According to the former member representing Onitsha North II State Constituency, Mr. Ejiofor Egwuatu, the miscreants had arrived the Dennis Memorial Grammar School and “threw burn fire on the tall statue and as it began to burn I mobilized our youths who quickly ran after the miscreants and extinguished the fire in good time.

“This cannot happen in Yoruba land where youths would attempt to burn the statue of late Obafemi Awolowo or in the North where you have Saduana of Sokoto or that of Late Tafawa Balewa. “Our children should be trained to respect monuments such as this and that is also the consequences of banning the teaching of History in our public schools.

I commend the return of History in our school curriculum and parents should find time to educate our children about our history,” he said.

The Police stations include: Osumanyi and Ukpor ,Ezinifite and Amichi Osumenyi in Nnewi South Local Government Area of the State. Others were: Awgbu Police Station in Orumba North Local Government Area, as well as Orifite Police Station in Ekwusigo Local Government Area.

At Fegge Police Station, Onitsha- North Local Government Area, the Divisional Police Officer Mr. Rabiu Garuba put up a superlative performance when he addressed the protesters and made them to see reasons why public property built with tax payers’ money should not be destroyed.

The protesters later left the Police Station without touching any item at the station as they described him as a good police officer.

Gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo had to postpone his 45 years birthday celebration in sympathy for the Nigerian youths who died in the EndSARS protests across the country.

Onunkwo noted that with what has so far happened Nigerian youths have made a statement about their future and the future of the country which would certainly be addressed.

