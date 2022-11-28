Hoodlums attack Amotekun at Adeleke’s inauguration in Osun

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

No fewer than five personnel of the Western Security Outfit, condnamed Amotekun, were yesterday assaulted by some hoodlums who were at the Osogbo Township Stadium during the swearing in ceremony of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

At the venue, men of Amotekun joined other security agencies on the open field of the stadium beside the podium to maintain peace and order. Meanwhile, after the arrival of Adeleke to the venue, hoodlums in their numbers started to hit the corps with cutlasses and sticks before some policemen secured them.

Few minutes after the attack, the hoodlums regrouped and attacked the corps again that they had to escape to safety. Our correspondent, who was at the event, saw one of the operatives wounded and

consequently rushed to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention. The hoodlums, who were in their numbers, were prevented from causing further trouble by armed police men and other sister security forces who were on ground to keep surveillance during the inauguration of the governor.

An eyewitness who confided in our correspondent said the hoodlums were obviously on a mission of avenging their anger on the western security operatives, codenamed Amotekun. Meanwhile, two policemen were reportedly injured during attacks by hoodlums on three motor parks as several residents were severely injured.

A competent police source who confirmed the story at the Township stadium hinted that the police are on the trail of the hoodlums and they will soon be brought to book. Confirming the attack, the Field Commander of Amotekun, Comrade Amitolu Shittu said, “Five of our men were attacked at the venue of swearing-in. The hoodlums that attacked our men are criminals that are involved in robbery, drug, stealing among others, who we have arrested their gang members at a point. “

