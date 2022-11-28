Metro & Crime

Hoodlums attack Amotekun at Adeleke’s inauguration in Osun

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

 

No fewer than five personnel of the Western Security Outfit, condnamed Amotekun, were yesterday assaulted by some hoodlums who were at the Osogbo Township Stadium during the swearing in ceremony of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

At the venue, men of Amotekun joined other security agencies on the open field of the stadium beside the podium to maintain peace and order. Meanwhile, after the arrival of Adeleke to the venue, hoodlums in their numbers started to hit the corps with cutlasses and sticks before some policemen secured them.

Few minutes after the attack, the hoodlums regrouped and attacked the corps again that they had to escape to safety. Our correspondent, who was at the event, saw one of the operatives wounded and

consequently  rushed to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention. The hoodlums, who were in their numbers, were prevented from causing further trouble by armed police men and other sister security forces who were on ground to keep surveillance during the inauguration of the governor.

An eyewitness who confided in our correspondent said the hoodlums were obviously on a mission of avenging their anger on the western security operatives, codenamed Amotekun. Meanwhile, two policemen were reportedly injured during attacks by hoodlums on three motor parks as several residents were severely injured.

A competent police source  who confirmed the story at the Township stadium hinted that the police are on the trail of the hoodlums and they will soon be brought to book. Confirming the attack, the Field Commander of Amotekun, Comrade Amitolu Shittu said, “Five of  our men were attacked at the venue of swearing-in. The hoodlums that attacked our men are criminals that are involved in robbery, drug, stealing among others, who we have arrested their gang members at a point. “

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Benue places N5m bounty on Suswam’s brother’s killers

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State Security Council yesterday promised a N5 million reward for anyone with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the killers of Senator Gabriel Suswam’s elder brother. Chief Terkura Suswam, elder brother of former Benue State governor, Gabriel Suswam, was assassinated early this week. Also yesterday, the Security Council also extended the […]
Metro & Crime

Lalong’s Chief of Staff tests positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong’s Chief of Staff, Mr Noel Donjur has tested positive to COVID-19. His positive test came to light following a directive from the governor on Wednesday for all members of the State Executive to undergo mandatory tests for the virus. The Plateau State Commissioner for Information and […]
Metro & Crime

Mourners defy COVID-19 protocols as Kashamu buried in Ijebu-Igbo

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta

*Abiodun, Amosun, others pay last respects Ijebu-Igbo, the headquarters of Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State, stood still on Sunday as the remains of Senator Buruji Kashamu were committed to mother earth.   Kashamu, who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in 2019, died on Saturday following complications reportedly arising from coronavirus.   The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica