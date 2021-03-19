Metro & Crime

Hoodlums attack, attempt to kill Ikeja Electric official over N10,000

Posted on Author Juliana Francis Comment(0)

An official of Ikeja Electric, Mr. Popoola Olakunle, has narrated how four men, armed with bottles, a rod and a machete, attempted to kill him for refusing to pay N10,000 before fixing faulty transformer at the Iju-Ishaga, Fagba area of Lagos State.

Olakunle explained that a customer came to lodge a complaint of faulty transformer and in less than two hours, he and his colleagues had reached the scene. A preliminary investigation revealed the fault. He was just about to carry out the repairs, when the four men appeared from nowhere and demanded N10,000 before they would allow them to fix the fault. When Olakunle tried to continue with his job, they pounced on him, first with bottles, then a machete and then a rod. Soon the earth turned crimson with blood, with everyone scampering for safety. He said: “I had just climbed down from the pole when the four men got to us.

They asked us who was Okpara, but nobody responded. They now insisted that before we carry out any repair, we have to pay N10,000. They were shouting and just as I was about to continue with my job, one of them screamed at me, saying, ‘are you mad? I’m talk-ing to you.’ The next was that he slapped me. “One of them broke a bottle on my head and everyone in that community, including my colleagues, all ran away. The third one broke another bottle on my head. I wanted to run, but they held my uniform. Bottles were slammed on my head like 12 times.

“The one called Osama suddenly brought out a machete from under his clothe and hit it on my back and head, I screamed. Osama was shouting at others to kill me. He took iron and hit it on my head and body like five times. When the community realised that they were about to kill me, they came and stopped them.” Olakunle was rushed to a place where his head was stitched to avoid him bleeding to death, before he was rushed to hospital. Realising he has caused bodily harm to the official, the leader of the attackers, identified as Olanrewaju, and his friends disappeared into thin air, leading to a man-hunt.

Olanrewaju was eventually arrested on March 16, 2021, with the assistance of the traditional ruler’s team in the community and then handed over to the Oko-Oba Police Station for prosecution. However, his friends are still at large. Detectives attached to Oko- Oba Police Station, Lagos State, are expected to arraign Olanrewaju today at the Samuel Ilori Court, Ogba. The Head of Corporate Communications Ikeja Electric, Felix Ofulue, cautioned against continuous assault on IE field officials. Ofulue added that the company had strong commitment to the safety and wellbeing of its employees, and that it wouldn’t compromise in its efforts to safeguard this commitment

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

How Kwara Water Corporation’s Land was unlawfully sold: witnesses

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

*As panel on sale of govt properties begins public hearings Public hearing began on Monday at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry on the sales of Kwara State government assets with focus on the alleged illegal sale of Water Corporation land at Olalomi Water Reservoir, Ira Road, Offa by the administration of former Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed. […]
Metro & Crime

Count me out in my deputy, police saga – Akeredolu

Posted on Author Reporter

    Ondo Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has denied allegations that he was responsible for the action taken by the Police against his Deputy, Hon Agboola Ajayi, on Saturday night. Ajayi was held back at the Government House as Ondo Police Commissioner, Bolaji Salami, insisted that he would not leave with his official vehicles. Akeredolu, in […]
Metro & Crime

Plateau NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel gets new officials

Posted on Author Musa Pam,

The Correspondents’ Chapel of the Plateau Chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) have elected its new officials who would steer its affairs for the next three years. The election, which was earlier slated for July 22, was, however, concluded on Friday, July 24, because the contestants for the chairmanship position scored same votes […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica