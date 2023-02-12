Metro & Crime

Hoodlums attack church set it ablaze in Ondo

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, Akure Comment(0)

Suspected hoodlums stormed a white garment church, known as Motailatu Church of God, Oke-Idahun Parish, Akure, the Ondo State capital, and set the church ablaze at the weekend.
Before setting the church on fire, they also vandalised the instruments in the church including chairs, musical instruments, and the pulpit.
The church, which is under the umbrella of the Cherubim and Seraphim sect, is located along Imafon Road, Akure North Local Government Area of the state.
The Resident Minister of the church, Very Revd David Akinadewo-Adekahunsi, while addressing newsmen, said the footprints of the arsonists were detected when he got to the church premises on Friday evening.
He disclosed that what first caught his attention was the damaged lectern placed on the altar and some broken bottles that littered the church auditorium.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kwara, Oyo partner on security, economic issues

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

Metro (pix: AbdulRazaq/makinde) Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has led a delegation of state officials, traditional rulers and security commanders to Ibadan for a joint security meeting with his Oyo State counterpart Seyi Makinde and top officials of the southwestern state. The meeting, which was called at the instance of AbdulRazaq, reportedly focused on the […]
Metro & Crime

Pregnant woman kills husband for not sleeping at home

Posted on Author OLA JAMES

A 22-year-old pregnant woman, Faith Okeimute, has allegedly killed her husband identified simply as Edafe over infidelity in Delta State. The incident occurred at Ekrejebo, Ughelli community in Ughelli North Local Government Area. Okeimute reportedly attacked 27-year-old Edafe with a machete to death at Ekrejebo axis of Ughelli. A witness said Okeimute was angry that […]
Metro & Crime

Task force arrests 71 miscreants, 227 motorcycles

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences Unit arrested 71 suspected miscreants during a raid of black spots in Oshodi.   The task force also impounded 227 motorcycles from riders plying prohibited routes. It was learnt that the raid was in line with the directives of the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica