Hoodlums attack church set it ablaze in Ondo

Suspected hoodlums stormed a white garment church, known as Motailatu Church of God, Oke-Idahun Parish, Akure, the Ondo State capital, and set the church ablaze at the weekend.

Before setting the church on fire, they also vandalised the instruments in the church including chairs, musical instruments, and the pulpit.

The church, which is under the umbrella of the Cherubim and Seraphim sect, is located along Imafon Road, Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

The Resident Minister of the church, Very Revd David Akinadewo-Adekahunsi, while addressing newsmen, said the footprints of the arsonists were detected when he got to the church premises on Friday evening.

He disclosed that what first caught his attention was the damaged lectern placed on the altar and some broken bottles that littered the church auditorium.

