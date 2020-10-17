Metro & Crime

Hoodlums attack #EndSARS protesters in Osun, injure one 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Hoodlums wielding cutlasses on Saturday morning attacked #EndSARS protesters around the Olaiya Junction in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.
One of the protesters simply identified as Oloyede was reportedly macheted by the thugs.
The incident happened around 9am.
The hoodlums also dispersed the protesters but they were said to have gone to regroup around Technical College Area.
The #EndSARS protests have been taking place across major cities in the country with youths demanding an end to police brutality and killings.
Major highways across the country have been blocked thereby grounding economic activities.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Man, 70, rapes girl, 8, in Niger; gives her N80 to keep quiet

Posted on Author Reporter

  A70-year-old man, Mohammed Sani Umar (Tela), has raped an eight-year-old girl in Chanchaga area of Minna, Niger State. Umar raped the girl twice before giving her N80 not to tell anybody about the incident. The mother of the girl noticed her abnormal behaviour, which made her question the girl before she revealed that the […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Bayelsa women decry exclusion by govt in fighting pandemic

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Women in Bayelsa State women decried their non-inclusion in designing strategies for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic maintaining that women are not always included in governance at all levels in the state. Participants, mainly women at a sensitization town hall meeting organised at the weekend at Ogbia by the Centre […]
Metro & Crime

Mother, boyfriend charged with murder, abuse of three-year-old boy

Posted on Author Reporter

  A mother and her boyfriend have been charged with the murder and abuse of her three-year-old son. Tracy Ann Bissett, 33, and Judson Sier Dunnavant, 38, were arrested in Siler City, North Carolina, on Thursday, reports Sky News. Bissett’s three-year-old son, Evan Preston Marrero, died in December, according to an online obituary. The arrests […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: