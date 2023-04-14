Hoodlums Attack Firefighters Trying To Put-Out Port Harcourt’s Market Fire

Hoodlums trying to loot the goods of traders at the popular Ojoto Market in Mile 2 Port Harcourt, Rivers State fought off officers of the fire service on duty at the market.

The fire, which started on Thursday night destroyed goods worth millions of naira because the firefighters were trying to fend off the attacks by hoodlums, instead of concentrating on the real mission to save the shops of the traders.

The fire burnt down about 85 per cent of the shops in the market before fire service personnel could rally around to put out the fire.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire started on Thursday night shortly after the traders had gone home and the market complex shut down.

When some residents noticed the fire, they rallied around to put it out, and equally put calls across the fire services in the city.

The residents said that it was shortly after the fire started that the hoodlums started to converge, and got angry when firefighters arrived on the scene to do their job.

The Chairman of the Market Association, Sir Arinze Akupue, disclosed that he was already at home and ready to retire for the night when security personnel in the market informed him of the fire.

He also said that hoodlums capitalized on the incident and attacked the personnel of the fire service in order to loot the properties of traders, while some people residing around the market assisted to put out the fire.

He said that the intervention of the Azikiwe Divisional Police headquarters was to rescue the personnel of the fire service from hoodlums, while the fire completely razed the market.

He added that more than 200 shops were burnt down as the owners are not able to pick up anything from their shops, adding that he lost goods in his three shops to the fire.

Akupue called on the state Government to come to their aid and provide succour to the victims of the incident.