Metro & Crime

Hoodlums attack Lagos firemen, vandalise fire engine

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Muritala Ayinla

Again, suspected hoodlums have attacked and injured three firemen of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and also vandalised the fire engine of the agency in the process.
Confirming the incident, the Acting Head of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service , Mrs Margaret Adeseye expressed displeasure over the incessant attacks on the men of the agency for yet to be identified reasons in recent time.
She recalled that the attack on the firefighters and the engine occurred after officials of the agency were prevented from attending to a fire incident at Nmani Street Dopemu Agege in Orile Agege LCDA, Lagos early Tuesday.
Adeseye said that three firemen from a crew of four were injured and the Agency’s vehicle; Agege Fire Eagle C07 severely damaged by the hoodlums, who prevented the firemen from performing their official duties.
The Fire Service boss explained that it took the intervention of a team of policemen from Alabo Police Division, led by Supol Bako Muhammed, before normalcy was restored to the fire incident scene.
Adeseye said that despite the attack, the undeterred firefighters still went ahead to contain the fire to the two bedroom flat at the upper most floor of a two-storey building consisting of six flats of varying sizes, where it started from while saving adjoining structures and millions worth of property.
She further stated that the injured officials of the Agency have been treated at Agege General Hospital, while investigation about the incident is on-going to effect arrest and ascertain the cause of the attack.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ekiti: Cleric murdered as motorist kills policeman

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju ADO-EKITI

Armed men suspected to be herdsmen at the weekend shot dead a cleric, Mr Kayode Ogunleye, in Ekiti State. Also at the weekend, a motorist reportedly crushed a police inspector to death. Both incidents occurred at Aramoko- Ekiti in Ekiti West Local Government Area of the state.   The cleric, Ogunleye, was murdered on his […]
Metro & Crime

Kano: Armed thugs chase away anti-insecurity protesters

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

Armed thugs yesterday attacked and chased away the anti-insecurity protesters in Kano. The protesters, organised across the northern states by the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) against the lingering insecurity challenges bedevilling the North, couldn’t go far as the heavily armed thugs pounced on them. Members of CNG had gathered on Bayero University, Kano (BUK) […]
Metro & Crime

Oyo set to pay N26bn in gratuities till June 2020

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Oyo State government Thursday disclosed its readiness to offset the backlog of gratuities owed retired workers of the state from 2013 to June 2020, stating that the State has paid N1.4billion from January 2020 to August 2020. The state’s Commissioner for Establishment and Training, Prof. Daud Sangodoyin, said Governor Seyi Makinde has made it a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: