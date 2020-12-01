Hoodlums attack Lagos firemen, vandalise fire engine

Muritala Ayinla

Again, suspected hoodlums have attacked and injured three firemen of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and also vandalised the fire engine of the agency in the process.

Confirming the incident, the Acting Head of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service , Mrs Margaret Adeseye expressed displeasure over the incessant attacks on the men of the agency for yet to be identified reasons in recent time.

She recalled that the attack on the firefighters and the engine occurred after officials of the agency were prevented from attending to a fire incident at Nmani Street Dopemu Agege in Orile Agege LCDA, Lagos early Tuesday.

Adeseye said that three firemen from a crew of four were injured and the Agency’s vehicle; Agege Fire Eagle C07 severely damaged by the hoodlums, who prevented the firemen from performing their official duties.

The Fire Service boss explained that it took the intervention of a team of policemen from Alabo Police Division, led by Supol Bako Muhammed, before normalcy was restored to the fire incident scene.

Adeseye said that despite the attack, the undeterred firefighters still went ahead to contain the fire to the two bedroom flat at the upper most floor of a two-storey building consisting of six flats of varying sizes, where it started from while saving adjoining structures and millions worth of property.

She further stated that the injured officials of the Agency have been treated at Agege General Hospital, while investigation about the incident is on-going to effect arrest and ascertain the cause of the attack.

