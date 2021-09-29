Hoodlums attack police checkpoint, injure one, cart away rifle

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Suspected hoodlums have reportedly attacked police officers at a pin-down point along Obasanjo-Itele road in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.

New Telegraph learnt that, the hoodlums attacked the police officers at about 3.11am on Sunday while on duty, injuring one and carted away an AK-47 rifle.

Our correspondent further gathered that, the attacked police team was led by one ASP Nasiru Azeez, Inspector Olabisi Lawrence and Inspector Atari Friday.

A reliable source told New Telegraph that, Inspector Friday sustained injury on his head as the hoodlums also snatched his AK-47 rifle and made away with it.

The AK-47 rifle with Breach No. 804611, was “carted away with 30 rounds of live ammunition,” New Telegraph was told.

Our correspondent further learnt that, the injured police officer was taken to the Ogun State Hospital, Ota for treatment, while the police is said to be making efforts to recover the lost rifle.

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said he was yet to be briefed on the incident.

Oyeyemi said, he would check with the police team in Ota and promised to get back to our correspondent, saying: “I am not aware of the incident yet, but I will found out and get back to you”.

But, as at the time of filing this report, Oyeyemi was yet to get back to our correspondent on the incident.

