Hoodlums attack, rob AIT staff in Abuja 

Hoodlums have reportedly attacked a veteran journalist and Executive Director, DAAR Communications Plc., Mac Imoni Amarere, dispossessing him of personal gadgets and other valuables.

Amarere, anchor of Peoples-Politics-Power on Africa Independent Television (AIT), was said to have been attacked and robbed on Monday evening while observing traffic rules not far from the Community Staff School, Asokoro.

The DAAR Communications Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) confirmed the incident in a statement titled: ‘Abuja increasing insecurity: Amarere attacked, robbed at traffic light stop’.

The statement read: “The attention of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, DAAR Chapel, has been drawn to an unfortunate incident of the attack on Our Executive Director, DAAR Media Academy and Anchor, Peoples-Politics-Power on AIT, Mac Imoni Amarere.

“Amarere was attacked, robbed while observing traffic rules not far from the Community Staff School, Asokoro, a facility owned and managed by the DSS in Asokoro, on Monday evening, September 26.

“Fortunately, there’s no bodily injury but he lost some valuables to the miscreants, his driver sustained minor injuries. Colleagues are encouraged to be more vigilant as we obey traffic lights in the city centre, especially at night.

“The police is called to increase check points and surveillance, especially at roads ongoing construction and by strategic traffic lights. We call on colleagues to keep looking out for yourself and others.”

