Hoodlums Attack: Sanwo-Olu pays ‘surprise’ visit to Press Centre

Barely 24 hours after bloody attack on his Press Crew by hoodlums, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday paid an unscheduled visit to the  Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre located in the state’s secretariat to empathise with journalists who were attacked.

 

The governor’s Press Crew bus was on Sunday attacked, vandalised by hoodlums on Lagos Island while in the convoy of the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who had gone to pay a courtesy visit to the Oba of Lagos as part of his homecoming ceremony after his victory in the ruling party’s presidential primary in Abuja.

 

During the attack some journalists sustained injuries while others lost their phones to the hoodlums while cameras were also damaged.

New Telegraph gathered that the governor who was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde and numerous aides decided to visit the centre without informing some of his aides.

 

