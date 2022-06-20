Hoodlums’ Attack: Sanwo-Olu pays ‘surprise’ visit to Press Centre

…orders probe of attack on journalists

Muritala Ayinla

Barely 24 hours after a bloody attack on his Press Crew by hoodlums, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu Monday paid an unscheduled visit to the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre located in the state’s secretariat to empathize with journalists who were attacked.

The Governor’s Press Crew bus was on Sunday attacked, vandalized by hoodlums on Lagos Island while in the convoy of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who had gone to pay a courtesy visit to the Oba of Lagos as part of his homecoming ceremony after his victory in the ruling party’s presidential primary in Abuja.

During the attack some journalists sustained injuries while others lost their phones to the hoodlums. Camera were also damaged.

New Telegraph learnt that the governor, who was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde and numerous aides, decided to visit the centre without informing some of his aides.

He commended the journalists for their commitment in the face of the daunting challenges and hazards, urging them not to be deterred by the hazards of their job.

He said: “Your job is risky, very risky but don’t be deterred by the hazards of the job. You must have the courage to persevere,” he said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu directed that those involved must be fished out and made to face the law, saying the government will pick up the hospital bills of those injured in the incident.

He said: “Lagos State Government condemns the incident. We hold the media in high esteem and the government has always ensured that they have a conducive environment to perform their duties. Nobody or group will be allowed to destroy our cordial relationship with the media. Lagos has no room for hooligans.”

