Hoodlums attack SDP candidates, members ahead of Ondo LG polls

… Party petitions police

Two days to the conduct of council polls in Ondo State, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has cried out over attacks on candidates of the party as well as its members.
It was learnt that the chairmanship candidate of the party in Idanre Local Government Area of the state, Mr Bankole Akinselure was alongside his running mate, Mr Idowu Akinrotohun when they were attacked by hoodlums suspected to be political thugs.
Seven other members of the party were injured during the attack which was said to have been launched during a meeting at the SDP secretariat in Agosile-Odode area of Idanre town.
It will be recalled that the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) had fixed August 22 for the council polls in the state with about seven political parties set to participate in the process.
The Chairmanship candidate of the party, Mr Akinselure, who confirmed the attack, said: “It is true we were attacked and I put a call to the DPO at Olofin Police Station and Deputy Commissioner of Police but it is unfortunate that the policemen who came to the scene of the attack could not do anything to stop the attack.”
Also, another candidate of the party, Mr Henry Adeniran Aiku was said to have been assaulted by political thugs at Sijuade axis of Akure South Local Government Akure following an altercation with thugs who were allegedly destroying his campaign posters.
Following the series of attacks, the National Working Committee (NWC) of SDP has expressed displeasure over the development with a petition sent to Ondo State Commissioner of Police as well as the Inspector General of Police.

