Hoodlums attack The Nation premises

The management of The Nation newspapers last night raised an alarm on plot to attack the premises of the company on Fatai Atere Way, Matori, Lagos yesterday afternoon.

In a statement signed by the Editor of the newspaper, Adeniyi Adesina, the management said that the armed men arrived on motorcycles and invaded the headquarters of The Nation newspapers.

The statement said: “In a commando-like manner, they kicked their way into the premises after scaring away security men on duty, brandishing their sophisticated guns. They poured petrol on the frontage of the building and set fire to it. Some of the vehicles parked within the premises were set ablaze, others vandalized.

“Many boys came thereafter and swooped on the office, looting everything they could lay their hands on. These include desktop computers, laptops, air conditioners and other office equipment.

“At the time of the attack, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper, Mr. Victor Ifijeh, was among those trapped within the office while the fire raged on. They were evacuated when men of Operation Mesa security outfit arrived. Their arrival ended the free rein of the invaders. It was obviously a targeted attack on the free press.”

The statement added: “The Nation had been listed on Twitter and other social media platforms by sympathisers of the ongoing destructive activities, as a target of attack. “The Nation has robustly reported the protests fairly, giving voice to the agitation of youths for a better Nigeria.

Like this: Like Loading...