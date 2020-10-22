News

Hoodlums attack The Nation premises

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The management of The Nation newspapers last night raised an alarm on plot to attack the premises of the company on Fatai Atere Way, Matori, Lagos yesterday afternoon.

 

In a statement signed by the Editor of the newspaper, Adeniyi Adesina, the management said that the armed men arrived on motorcycles and invaded the headquarters of The Nation newspapers.

 

The statement said: “In a commando-like manner, they kicked their way into the premises after scaring away security men on duty, brandishing their sophisticated guns. They poured petrol on the frontage of the building and set fire to it. Some of the vehicles parked within the premises were set ablaze, others vandalized.

 

“Many boys came thereafter and swooped on the office, looting everything they could lay their hands on. These include desktop computers, laptops, air conditioners and other office equipment.

 

“At the time of the attack, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper, Mr. Victor Ifijeh, was among those trapped within the office while the fire raged on. They were evacuated when men of Operation Mesa security outfit arrived. Their arrival ended the free rein of the invaders. It was obviously a targeted attack on the free press.”

 

The statement added: “The Nation had been listed on Twitter and other social media platforms by sympathisers of the ongoing destructive activities, as a target of attack. “The Nation has robustly reported the protests fairly, giving voice to the agitation of youths for a better Nigeria.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

C’River: Govt assures protesting taxi drivers of tax exemption

Posted on Author Clement James CALABAR.

Cross River State has reassured protesting taxi drivers in the state that they are exempted from all forms of taxation and levies in the state.   Secretary of the State Anti-Tax Agency, Rev. Father Julius Ada, gave the assurance yesterday in Calabar, the state capital, while addressing the taxi drivers, who were protesting against increase […]
News

Lekki attack: Use of live bullets high crime against Nigerian citizens – NLC 

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has said the use of live bullets against the youths demanding for good governance, was a high crime against citizens of the country.   A statement signed by President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba and General Secretary of th Congress, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, condemned the killings of the protesters at Lekki […]
News Top Stories

PTF releases fresh guidelines for schools’ resumption

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Following the directives by the government that schools were free to reopen nationwide from Monday, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID- 19 has released fresh guidelines. PTF National Coordinator, Dr. Sani Aliyu, at a briefing in Abuja yesterday disclosed that the fresh guidelines, which schools must strictly adhere to, was developed in conjunction with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: