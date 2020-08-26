Hoodlums attack warehouse, cart away COVID-19 palliatives in Benue

Hoodlums in their numbers have reportedly burgled the warehouse accommodating COVID-19 palliatives in Oju Local Government Area of Benue State and carted away the palliatives.

The palliatives were the local government’s share of the items procured and distributed to the 23 councils by the state government for distribution to the poorest of the poor in the area.

Chairman of the council, Mr. Clement Onaa, who disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday when he led the council’s Secretary, Mr. Jacob Akpa to the scene, condemned the act of the hoodlums saying it was strange in Igede land.

Onaa explained that the palliatives had arrived the local government last Sunday for the committee headed by the council secretary, Akpa for distribution on Monday only for the items to be looted overnight Sunday.

According to him, the local government security officer assigned to guard the Oju Council Chairman’s quarters, Mr. Eje Idikwu, where the palliative were kept, was reportedly beaten when the hoodlums invaded and burgled the building.

Onaa expressed worry over what he termed “the ugly and uncivilized behaviour of the hoodlums” saying it was capable of discouraging government’s further intervention to the area.

