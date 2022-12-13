…hoodlums behind crisis, Ebonyi govt

The Ebonyi State Government yesterday said the commotion that occurred in different parts of the state, was misconstrued and escalated by unscrupulous elements to cause panic and apprehension in the state.

There was pandemonium in the state when gunmen terrorised the state shooting sporadically and burning things to enforce the sit-at-home order.

Some lives were reportedly to have been lost, while banks hurriedly closed, even as shop owners shut their shops and all the roads and streets were deserted. But, while reacting yesterday, the state government, however, insisted that no life was lost.

This was as the Special Security Consultant to the government, Stanley Okoro Emegha, in a statement issued in Abakaliki, the state capital, said: “This is to inform all the government officials, civil servants, as well as the general public to confidently go about their lawful engagements as what happened in Ebonyi State was misconstrued and escalated by some unscrupulous elements to cause panic and apprehension among the peace-loving people of the state.”

The statement added: “For clarity purposes, it was a gang of hoodlums that invaded Ahiaofuru along Abakaliki/Enugu Highway where they partially attacked a provision shop causing a stir around the axis.”

