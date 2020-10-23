Hoodlums break into Cargo Terminal housing palliatives in Kwara

Security agencies have been deployed in the Ilorin Cargo Terminal to foil the attack by some hoodlums on the stores housing the palliatives recently donated by the Federal Government to the state.

The government had earlier called the attention of the security agencies to intelligence reports that some anarchists, backed by partisan interests, had plotted to break into the cargo terminal to cart away palliatives meant for victims of recent flood and rainstorm disasters in the state.

The hoodlums invaded the place as officials continued the distribution of the palliatives meant for the victims.

The government had traced the attacks on premeditated efforts to cause a total breakdown of law and order across the country, including Kwara State.

The security agencies are currently struggling to contain the arsonists and hoodlums as at the time of filing this report.

