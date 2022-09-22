News

Hoodlums burgle Ekiti SDP office, steal documents, valuables

Posted on

Hoodlums have reportedly vandalized the Ekiti State secretariat of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ado Ekiti. The burglars, who invaded the office premion Tuesday night were said to have carted away documents being used by the party at the Ekiti Governorship Petitions Tribunal.
The candidate of the party in the June 18 governorship poll Segun Oni is challenging the outcome of the polls. Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the election. Publicity Secretary Gani Salau, who briefed newsmen about the development in the presence of Chairman Dr Dele Ekunola yesterday, said the incident had been reported to the police. He said: “The office assistant got to know this morning and informed us. We discovered that various items and documents were carted away.

At the office of the chairman, secretary and conference room, plasma TV sets, decoders, big extension sets and plastic chairs were taken. “The office of the chairman and secretary were massively vandalized, while documents being used for the on-going Ekiti 2022 governorship election tribunal case were carted away.” He added: “The hoodlums came inside the premises in the night through the fence, jumped in forcefully and opened the door.”

 

Our Reporters

