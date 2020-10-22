News

Hoodlums burn, vandalise Police stations in Imo

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI Comment(0)

As violence spread across the country following killing of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos, Imo State has also had its fair share of attacks by some irate youths.

 

The violence, many say, may have also been triggered by sudden declaration of a 24-hour curfew in the state by Governor Hope Uzodimma despite the fact that Imo had remained peaceful throughout the #EndSARS protests held in the state capital.

 

There was no single incident of violence or chaos in Imo State relating to the #EndSARS agitation, so residents were angered when an indefinite 24- hour curfew was declared in the state.

 

Notwithstanding, there was fear that there may be some fifth columnists at work attacking policemen and burning police stations across the state.

 

As at the time of filing the report, the Nwaorieubi police station has been burnt down alongside the police barack. Orji Police station has also been burnt down.

 

While Umuaka Police Station was vandalised, the Police Area Command in Orlu repelled the assailant after heavy gunfire.

The curfew declared by the state governor appears to have been disregarded as people were seen going about their businesses.

The atmosphere was still charged as most politicians seem to have gone underground to avoid the anger on the streets

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Buhari at UNGA: CAMA’ll enhance transparency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the recently passed Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 (CAMA) in Nigeria will enhance transparency and corporate accountability in the fight against corruption. The new law has been a subject of controversy, particularly among religious leaders in the country who are alleging that CAMA was a bid to take […]
News

No hidden agenda in Medview’s dealings –Mgt

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The management of Medview Airlines Plc has said that the pending suit instituted by its Chairman, Sheikh Abdul Mohsen Al Thunayan, has nothing to do with the operations of the carrier including the sale and leasing of aircraft. Al-Thunayan has a matter currently bothering on non-payment of his dividend which is pending at the Lagos […]
News

World Facemasks Week; Health Commissioner & COVID-19 Taskforce Storms Biase LGA for COVID-19 Community Sample Collections & Testing.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Communities in Biase Local Government area went agog as the COVID-19 Taskforce Led by the Honorable Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu arrived their communities in the company of the council Chairman Hon Ada Egwu, Director General of SACA Dr Etcheri Ansa, CRS surveillance team and rapid response team of the LGA/ state. The visit […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: