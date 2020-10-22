Hoodlums burn, vandalise Police stations in Imo

As violence spread across the country following killing of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos, Imo State has also had its fair share of attacks by some irate youths.

The violence, many say, may have also been triggered by sudden declaration of a 24-hour curfew in the state by Governor Hope Uzodimma despite the fact that Imo had remained peaceful throughout the #EndSARS protests held in the state capital.

There was no single incident of violence or chaos in Imo State relating to the #EndSARS agitation, so residents were angered when an indefinite 24- hour curfew was declared in the state.

Notwithstanding, there was fear that there may be some fifth columnists at work attacking policemen and burning police stations across the state.

As at the time of filing the report, the Nwaorieubi police station has been burnt down alongside the police barack. Orji Police station has also been burnt down.

While Umuaka Police Station was vandalised, the Police Area Command in Orlu repelled the assailant after heavy gunfire.

The curfew declared by the state governor appears to have been disregarded as people were seen going about their businesses.

The atmosphere was still charged as most politicians seem to have gone underground to avoid the anger on the streets

