Hoodlums chased me away from my palace, stole our crown – Ogun monarch

Thetraditionalrulerof Iraye communityintheSagamu LocalGovernmentAreaof Ogun State, Oba Mosudi Owodina, has narrated how he nar-  rowly escaped death from armed hoodlums, who invaded the town and stole the ancestral crown and traditionalstaff of officeof thetown.

 

The royal father, who claimed to have been chased away from the town by armed hoodlums however said that policemen from the Force Headquarters in Abuja have recovered the crown and the staff of office.

 

Oba Owodina also said that two persons identified as Saheed Olatuniji and Lukmon in whose possession the crown and staff of office were recovered have been arrested and taken to Abuja for further investigation.

 

The monarch however appealed to the Ogun State government and the state police commissioner to save them from a popular Ikorodu land grabber, who he accused of chasing away residents of the community. Oba Owodina said, “Since I was crowned on August 27,  2016.

 

There has been crisis. These hoodlums were trying to stop the installation, but policemen were on ground to ensure the success of the installation.

 

Anytime I visit the town, theypeltedmewithstonesand sachet water. “I had to run to Sagamu and only came to Iraye once in a while. One Habeeb invited the land grabber from Ikorodu to attack us.

 

They vandalised my palace and turned the palace to the kitchen where they kill stolen goats andchickens. People have escaped from the land.” The monarch also stated that, “I cannot go into the town without first going to the police station to be given security details. These hoodlums are always armed.

 

They have taken over the palace. Everybody is afraid of them. “They vandalised the palace and riddled the whole place with bullets. They acted like terrorist, anytime theyinvadedthetown,” ObaOwodina also stressed.

 

“On September 3, 2021, I wanted to celebrate my 5th year coronation anniversary and we used the occasion to lay the foundation for the police station. I had to ensure heavy presence of policemen before the event was successfully held.

 

“About a month after the coronation anniversary, they invaded the town again and vandalised the proposedpolicestationandbrokethe blocks and other materials that we wanted to use for the police station.”

Oba Owodina also stated that, “There was a day I was almost killed. I had to run to the police at Ogijo Police Station, but instead the police at the police station wanted to detainmeand accused usof causing trouble.

“It was through the intervention of anofficialof theNigerianNational Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) that I was released that day. NNPC wantedtobuildapolicestationforus and I had gone to the town to collect thearchitecturaldrawing, whenthe hoodlums attempted to attack me.”

 

Oba Owodina added that, “With theway thingsarenow, therecannot be peace in Iraye unless the police and the government investigate the crisis in the town. I cannot rule my people with peace of mind. Almost all of them have escaped from the town.”

Corroborating the monarch’s point, the Iraye Youths Leader, GaniuOdugbesansaideventheyouths of the town have not been spared fromtheincessantattacksfromland grabbers.

 

“We were having a youths meeting one fateful day when policemen came and arrested six of them. Since then hoodlums have been invading the village on daily basis through one Sir K Oluwo in Ikorodu a land grabber.”

 

He said: “Since we have a new Oba, the hoodlums have not allowed him to rule in peace, wheneverpolicemencametomakepeace the hoodlums will chase them away andthepolicearetryingtoavoidconfrontation with them.

 

We have been chased out of our ancestral home to other parts of Ogun State.”

 

