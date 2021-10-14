Hoodlums hire caterpillar driver to damage NPA facility at port

The access barrier erected by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to check movement of trucks at the Abuja exit gate of Tin Can Island Port has been damaged by a caterpillar driver. The driver was allegedly hired by hoodlums hanging on the port premises.

It learnt that since the access barrier was mounted as part of Electronic Call- Up System (ETO) facilities, hoodlums around the port have complained that the free-for-all access to the port had been restricted by the body.

The electronic truck callup system was introduced by in February to manage the movement of trucks around the port corridors in Apapa. According to an employee of Truck Transit Park Limited, owners of the electronic facility, the caterpillar driver deliberately rammed into the access barrier.

It was learnt that miscreants had been threatening to pull down the barrier to enable them to access the port without being captured by the electronic facility. However, the caterpillar driver was apprehended and handed over to the police. An official of the company, Tony Uwaifo, said: “An interesting fact from the incident is that this caterpillar driver approached the barrier from the side of the barrier, not in front or from behind and he drove from the side, a rather awkward angle.

“Interestingly, the caterpillar truck does not proceed towards the concrete fence just beyond the barrier, a fact that would be evident if it was indeed a case of failed braking system. The open sabotage of the call-up system is a sad development.”

Like this: Like Loading...