News

Hoodlums hire caterpillar driver to damage NPA facility at port

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

The access barrier erected by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to check movement of trucks at the Abuja exit gate of Tin Can Island Port has been damaged by a caterpillar driver. The driver was allegedly hired by hoodlums hanging on the port premises.

It learnt that since the access barrier was mounted as part of Electronic Call- Up System (ETO) facilities, hoodlums around the port have complained that the free-for-all access to the port had been restricted by the body.

The electronic truck callup system was introduced by in February to manage the movement of trucks around the port corridors in Apapa. According to an employee of Truck Transit Park Limited, owners of the electronic facility, the caterpillar driver deliberately rammed into the access barrier.

It was learnt that miscreants had been threatening to pull down the barrier to enable them to access the port without being captured by the electronic facility. However, the caterpillar driver was apprehended and handed over to the police. An official of the company, Tony Uwaifo, said: “An interesting fact from the incident is that this caterpillar driver approached the barrier from the side of the barrier, not in front or from behind and he drove from the side, a rather awkward angle.

“Interestingly, the caterpillar truck does not proceed towards the concrete fence just beyond the barrier, a fact that would be evident if it was indeed a case of failed braking system. The open sabotage of the call-up system is a sad development.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

MARTE: Anti-terrorism coalition applauds Nigerian Army, troops for victory over Boko Haram insurgents

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…says insurgents must not be allowed to regroup The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism (CATE) has hailed the Nigerian Army for another successful onslaught on Boko Haram terrorists in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State. The centre, in a statement on Sunday, said the insurgents suffered decisive damage but urged the troops not to allow them […]
News

Bandits demand N.5bn as ransom for abducted Niger Commissioner

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

Two days after he was kidnapped by armed bandits, the abductors of Niger State Commissioner for information and Strategy, Muhammed Sani Idris, have demanded for half a billion naira ransom. The New Telegraph learnt that the kidnappers in the early hours of Tuesday contacted a family member to make their demand known. The Commissioner was abducted from Baban […]
News

Airforce commences investigation on alleged Aircraft firing Civilian settlements.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Following intelligence on Boko Haram/ISWAP movements along the Kamadougou Yobe River line, an aircraft from the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai was detailed to respond to the suspected terrorists activities in the area along the Nigeria/Niger border yesterday, (15 September 2021) The Director of Public Relations and Information Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore ,Edward […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica