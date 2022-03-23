Metro & Crime

Hoodlums’ Informant: CP orders policeman to be fished out

The Lagos State Police Command said it has ordered for immediate unraveling of a reckless police officer attached to Festac division, allegedly being described as an informant to hoodlums.

 

The police boss vowed that any police officer found undermining the tireless efforts of the Command to rid the state of crime and criminality would be appropriately sanctioned.

 

The Command Police Public  Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyiin in a statement on Monday said CP Alabi has assured Lagos residents that their safety and security remains paramount to the Command and as such, no stone would be left unturned to ensure same.

He, however said further developments will be made available to the public as they unfold.

The CP said upon receipt of the information, contained in a publication in a national daily last Saturday, he “ordered the immediate identification and arrest of the rogue police officer”.

 

