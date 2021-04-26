Metro & Crime

Hoodlums invade Anambra village, kill 9, injure several others

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

No fewer than nine people were killed on Monday when hoodlums invaded Ukpomachi Village, Okuzu in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.
The state police command confirmed the deaths in a statement, adding that some other people were injured during the attack and property and livestock destroyed.
The statement was signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga.
The command said that identities of the deceased had yet to be known, adding that the incident was under investigation.
It said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Monday Kuryas, had ordered immediate deployment of an operational and intelligence team to identify and apprehend the killers.
It said that the killers were armed with machetes and other dangerous weapons.
“A crack team of operatives of the command led by an assistant commissioner of police have visited the scene and conducted on-the-spot-assessment of the incidence.
“Normalcy has been restored to the area and adequate security put in place to forestall a similar occurrence.
“The assailants, said to be armed with machetes and other dangerous weapons, invaded the village in their numbers and attacked the residents, resulting in the death of nine persons whose identities are unknown,” it said.
The police urged residents of Anambra, particularly those living in the community to be calm, assuring them of the command’s resolve to get to the root of the incident.
It said that the residents should give to police, information that could lead to the arrest of the culprits.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

FCT woos residents with Cash for Trash initiative

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT ) on Thursday unveiled pick up trash and get paid initiative to residents in one of the Satellite communities of the territory. FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, who unveiled the Cash for Trash recycling hub in Nyanya area of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), said it was […]
Metro & Crime

Amotekun personnel shoots police officer in Oyo town

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

There was confusion on Saturday when a member of the Oyo State Security Network also known as “Amotekun Corps” shot a police officer in Oyo town. New Telegraph learnt that the police officer, Mr. Fatai Yekini, was shot by an Amotekun Corps member identified as Ibrahim Ogundele at the Sanga area of Oyo town while […]
Metro & Crime

Again, bandits kill scores, kidnap many in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Police invited leaders to Abuja over cow’s death –Community Bandits have invaded communities in Gurmana Ward, Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State and killed dozens of residents. The gunmen also abducted several people. This came a few hours after the bandits attacked Government Science College (GSC), Kagara town in Rafi Local Government Area, killed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica