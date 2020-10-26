Hoodlums invade Dogara’s house, steal tricycles, furniture, electronics

Military arrests 123 looters in Jos

Thugs yesterday broke into the residence of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, in Jos, Plateau State.

This was as the Special Military Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), maintaining peace in Plateau State, arrested 123 suspects for vandalising and looting items from private businesses and government properties in Jos. The attack on Dogara’s house was in spite of the 24-hour curfew imposed on Jos North and Jos South by Governor Simon Lalong.

The hoodlums stole tricycles, furniture, electronics and other valuables. The New Telegraph learnt that the looters broke into the house located near the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) about 9am. Sources said the hoodlums attacked everyone including Dogara’s brother before looting the house.

Also yesterday, hoodlums broke into the Plateau Agricultural Development Programme (PADP) at Dogon Dutse and stole bags of fertiliser and other farm inputs.

At press time, hundreds of the looters, mostly youths, were carrying the agricultural inputs out of the premises of PADP. Thousands of hoodlums on Saturday invaded several government warehouses and looted palliatives meant to cushion the effects of COVID-19 in the state.

The hoodlums also vandalised and looted office equipment, documents and valuables at the Nigeria Standard Newspaper office in Jos on Saturday.

But the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, has appealed to the Nigerian youth not to take laws into their hands over the #EndSARS protests. In a statement issued yesterday in Jos by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Umar Mohammed Puma, the lawmaker urged the youth, particularly in Plateau State, to give peace a chance.

Wade promised that the Federal Government and the Plateau State government as well as the National Assembly would do everything possible to meet their demands. He said: “I want to appeal for calm and urge our citizens to continue to uphold the peaceful profile of our dear state by not taking laws into their hands. Let us not be tempted to attack public properties and facilities which will take us many years of sacrifice and struggle to rebuild.”

Meanwhile, the Commander of OPSH, Maj.-Gen. Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, paraded the suspected looters yesterday in Jos. He said the suspects defied the 24-hour curfew imposed by the state government to perpetrate the criminal act.

The commander said some of the suspects were arrested while looting properties at the PADP at Dogon Dutse area of Jos North Local Government Area. He said others were arrested while trying to vandalise and loot private shops in the West of Mines area.

Okonkwo explained that the arrest was aimed at curbing all forms of criminality in the state. According to him, it will also serve as a deterrent to others.

He said: “We arrested these suspects while vandalising and looting private businesses and properties in Jos. “These are hoodlums, not EndSARS protesters. So they are purely criminals and we will not tolerate any form of criminality. This exercise will also serve as a deterrent to others.”

The commander, who vowed to decisively deal with anybody caught tampering with public properties, promised that the suspects would be prosecuted. He added: “We shall not spare anyone caught unlawfully taking government property. Such persons are criminals; they will not go scot-free. “These suspects will be handed

over to the appropriate authority for prosecution.” The commander also promised to effect more arrests. He said his men were out to apprehend such criminal elements. The suspects comprise 110 males and 13 females.

The looted items were pumping machines, bags of fertiliser, herbicides, pesticides, among others.

