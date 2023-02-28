Hoodlums invade Kano INEC Collation Centre

News Top Stories

Some persons have been burnt alive in the wave of violencethathitKano during the parliamentary and presidential elections. The campaign office of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) in Tudun Wada Local Government Area of Kano State has also been burnt down. Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who confirmed the incidents, said an office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was equally attacked in Takai Local Government Area of the state.

He said when the thugs set the party’s office on fire: “Two unknown persons in a stationary vehicle inside the building of the Campaign Office of the House of Representatives candidate of NNPP were burnt to death.

“Also the building of Tudun Wada LGA INEC office was also attempted to be set ablaze when a group of thugs mobilised themselves in large number and attacked.

This was when a group of thugs went on rampage while the collation of results was ongoing.” The Police further disclosed that some hoodlums also attacked the INEC office of Takai LGA, an election results collation centre but swift response from policemen and other security agencies saved the situation.

The police spokesman said the force ensured the collation of results was concluded peacefully, adding: “The hoodlums again mobilised and attempted to block the access road leading to INEC office, but the immediate mobilisation of security personnel to the scene averted another trauma “One of the thugs that was injured fatally was rushed to hospital where he died while receiving treatment. Four other suspected thugs were arrested.” Kiyawa added that investigation is in progress and that culprits would be brought to book.

