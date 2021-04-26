Metro & Crime

Hoodlums kill ASP, injure three other policemen in Adamawa

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Yola Comment(0)

Hoodlums yesterday attacked and killed an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Ibrahim Abdullahi, at Lafiya in Lamurde Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

 

The assailants also injured three other policemen. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, said in a statement that the incident occurred between midnight and 1am.

 

Nguroje said the hoodlums, numbering about 60, acted to prevent the policemen from arresting a suspect involved in a case of criminal conspiracy and theft.

 

He said: “On April 24, 2021 between the hours of 12am and 1am, the command’s operatives attached to Numan Division, while in Lafiya to effect arrest in a case of criminal conspiracy and theft that is under investigation, were attacked by hoodlums numbering about 60, armed with dangerous weapons. “Sadly, following the attack, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Ibrahim Abdullahi, paid the supreme price while three others sustained various degrees of injury.” The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Adamu Alhaji, had commiserated with the family, relatives and friends of the slain police officer. According to him, Alhaji promised that the perpetrators would be brought to book.

 

“He warned that consequences await any person or group of persons who, under whatever guise, engage in an unwarranted attack on any police officer and directs all command DPOs, HODs and operational commanders to employ all legally permissible measures to protect their lives and property,” Nguroje said.

 

He said the commissioner assured the general public that a full scale investigation was already ongoing and the perpetrators of the dastardly act would be prosecuted in due course. Alhaji, the PPRO added, called on members of the public to desist from attacking policemen and police facilities

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Edo Deputy Speaker, Idiaye, impeached; Asoro elected as replacement

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Deputy Speaker of the Edo House of Assembly Yekini Idiaye has been impeached. Idiaye is the lawmaker representing Akoko-Edo Constituency I in the assembly and was removed on Wednesday. His impeachment by lawmakers in the assembly comes days after he declared support for Osagie Ize-Iyamu, an opponent to the current governor Godwin Obaseki […]
Metro & Crime

Court affirms Lagos ban on motorcycle, tricycle movement

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Mohammed Liman of a Federal High Court in Lagos has affirmed the ban imposed on the use of motorcycles and tricycles as means of transportation within six Local Governments and nine Local Council Development Areas by the Lagos State government. Delivering judgement in a suit filed by a lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, to challenge the […]
Metro & Crime

Lawyer: DPO beat, threatened to shoot us inside cell

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

A lawyer, Mr. Paul Igwe, has narrated how the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Eastern Ngwa Police Division, Umuobiakwa, Aba, Abia State, CSP Okon Ekpe Asuquo, attacked him, his client and then threatened to shoot and kill them inside cell. Trouble started on December 23, 2019, after policemen towed the truck of Igwe’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica