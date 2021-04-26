Hoodlums kill ASP, injure three other policemen in Adamawa

Hoodlums yesterday attacked and killed an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Ibrahim Abdullahi, at Lafiya in Lamurde Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The assailants also injured three other policemen. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, said in a statement that the incident occurred between midnight and 1am.

Nguroje said the hoodlums, numbering about 60, acted to prevent the policemen from arresting a suspect involved in a case of criminal conspiracy and theft.

He said: “On April 24, 2021 between the hours of 12am and 1am, the command’s operatives attached to Numan Division, while in Lafiya to effect arrest in a case of criminal conspiracy and theft that is under investigation, were attacked by hoodlums numbering about 60, armed with dangerous weapons. “Sadly, following the attack, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Ibrahim Abdullahi, paid the supreme price while three others sustained various degrees of injury.” The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Adamu Alhaji, had commiserated with the family, relatives and friends of the slain police officer. According to him, Alhaji promised that the perpetrators would be brought to book.

“He warned that consequences await any person or group of persons who, under whatever guise, engage in an unwarranted attack on any police officer and directs all command DPOs, HODs and operational commanders to employ all legally permissible measures to protect their lives and property,” Nguroje said.

He said the commissioner assured the general public that a full scale investigation was already ongoing and the perpetrators of the dastardly act would be prosecuted in due course. Alhaji, the PPRO added, called on members of the public to desist from attacking policemen and police facilities

