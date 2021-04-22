Metro & Crime

Hoodlums kill two cops, raze Enugu police station

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma and Detuchukwu Mbalewe Comment(0)

Armed men yesterday shot dead two policemen at the Divisional Police Headquarters at Adani in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State. The attackers also injured several other policemen and set the police station on fire. Sources said the attack started about 2.30am and lasted for about one hour. Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Aliyu, has ordered the immediate deployment of operational and intelligence assets in Adani in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area. The angry police chief ordered the operational team to identify and apprehend the attackers.

Aliyu gave the order during an on-the-spot-assessment visit to the station, alongside heads of other security agencies in the state. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement that the gunmen “without warrant and provocation, violently attacked and set ablaze Adani Police Station today, 21st April, 2021, about 2.30am”. He added: “The assailants, who attacked the station in their numbers, were resisted by police operatives on duty.

In the ensuing gun duel, some of the gunmen escaped with gunshot injuries.” Ndukwe, however, said that unfortunately, two of the policemen who engaged the criminals were critically wounded and later confirmed dead in the hospital. He added: “The commissioner, while commiserating with families and beloved friends of the slain policemen, who unfortunately paid the ultimate price during the violent attack, has called on members of the public to assist the police with timely and credible information that will aid the quick identification and arrest of the assailants. “He further urges residents of the state, especially owners of medical facilities, to promptly report to the police anyone suspected to have gunshot injuries.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Nigeria@60: Osun protesters demand Buhari’s resignation over hardship

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

Scores of people under the aegis of #RevolutionNow movement yesterday morning stormed the major streets of Osogbo, Osun State to protest alleged harsh policies of the President Muhammadu Buhari- led administration. The protesters, who gathered at the Old Garage about 8.30am, were chanting antigovernment songs to condemn the hardship faced by Nigerians. New Telegraph saw […]
Metro & Crime

22-year-old smuggler held with 100 bags of hemp

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Policemen attached to Zone 2 Command, Onikan, Lagos, have arrested a 22-year-old man, Ishola Sunday. The police also recovered 100 bags of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and 10 motorcycles from the suspect. Sunday was arrested by operatives of the Zonal Monitoring Unit led by SP Uba Adam. The Zonal Police Public Relations Officer […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS protests: Oyo/Osun Customs seizes 624 bags of smuggled rice, 214 kegs of petrol valued at N28m

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

In spite of the negative effects of #EndSARS protests on security operations and the porosity of borders which smugglers took advantage of, the Comptroller, Nigeria Customs Service, Oyo/Osun area Command, Mrs.Uche Ngozi, Thursday announced the seizure of 624 (50kg) bags of imported parboiled rice, and 214 (25 litres kegs) of PMS otherwise called petrol, which […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica