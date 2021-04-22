Hoodlums kill two cops, raze Enugu police station

Armed men yesterday shot dead two policemen at the Divisional Police Headquarters at Adani in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State. The attackers also injured several other policemen and set the police station on fire. Sources said the attack started about 2.30am and lasted for about one hour. Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Aliyu, has ordered the immediate deployment of operational and intelligence assets in Adani in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area. The angry police chief ordered the operational team to identify and apprehend the attackers.

Aliyu gave the order during an on-the-spot-assessment visit to the station, alongside heads of other security agencies in the state. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement that the gunmen “without warrant and provocation, violently attacked and set ablaze Adani Police Station today, 21st April, 2021, about 2.30am”. He added: “The assailants, who attacked the station in their numbers, were resisted by police operatives on duty.

In the ensuing gun duel, some of the gunmen escaped with gunshot injuries.” Ndukwe, however, said that unfortunately, two of the policemen who engaged the criminals were critically wounded and later confirmed dead in the hospital. He added: “The commissioner, while commiserating with families and beloved friends of the slain policemen, who unfortunately paid the ultimate price during the violent attack, has called on members of the public to assist the police with timely and credible information that will aid the quick identification and arrest of the assailants. “He further urges residents of the state, especially owners of medical facilities, to promptly report to the police anyone suspected to have gunshot injuries.”

