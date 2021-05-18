Metro & Crime

Hoodlums kill two cops, raze police station, vehicles in Abia

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA Comment(0)

Hoodlums yesterday razed the Apumiri Police Station, Ubakala in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State.

 

The gunmen killed at least two policemen and stole their rifles during the attack which came five days after a similar attack on the Bende Divisional Police Headquarters. In yesterday’s attack, the hoodlums burnt about five police patrol vehicles.

 

They also torched six exhibit vehicles, a tricycle popularly called Keke NAPEP and motorcycles.

 

At press time, no arrest had been made and the state Police Command was yet to react to the incident. Security personnel and formations, particularly the police, in the South East and South- South regions, have in recent times become the target of destruction by gunmen.

Last week, the Bende Divisional Police Headquarters in Bende town and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) office in Ohafia were attacked.

 

However, while the Bende Police Station was razed completely and an officer injured, the NDLEA office was not damaged neither was there any casualty. Before then, the Mike Okiro Police Station on Umuahia- Uzuakoli Road was attacked a week after the Uzuakoli Police Station was razed

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime Top Stories

N1.47bn worth of petrol destroyed in tank farm inferno

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf and Muritala Ayinla

About N1.47 billion worth of premium motor spirit (PMS) also known as petrol was yesterday destroyed as fire razed one of the major fuel tank farms in Lagos. The incident created pandemonium among business and house owners as well as residents of Apapa area of the city. The 10.5 million capacity tank farm belonging to […]
Metro & Crime

Troops kill 38 bandits, rescue 109 kidnap victims

Posted on Author ibrahim Sidi Muh’d

Troops of Operation Sahel Sanity have killed 38 bandits during raids in Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara States. The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, disclosed this at a press conference held yesterday at the Special Super Camp 4, Faskari. He said troops of Sahel Sanity also rescued 109 kidnapped victims after destroying […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun: Police helpless as hoodlums hijack palliatives’ distribution

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Hoodlums yesterday hijacked the distribution of palliatives in Ogun State and carted away the food items. New Telegraph learnt that following the looting spree nationwide, officials of government had moved to distribute the palliatives housed at Ijebu-Ode, Sagamu and Ifo local government areas of the state. The decision, it was learnt, was a preemptive measure […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica