Hoodlums kill two cops, raze police station, vehicles in Abia

Hoodlums yesterday razed the Apumiri Police Station, Ubakala in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State.

The gunmen killed at least two policemen and stole their rifles during the attack which came five days after a similar attack on the Bende Divisional Police Headquarters. In yesterday’s attack, the hoodlums burnt about five police patrol vehicles.

They also torched six exhibit vehicles, a tricycle popularly called Keke NAPEP and motorcycles.

At press time, no arrest had been made and the state Police Command was yet to react to the incident. Security personnel and formations, particularly the police, in the South East and South- South regions, have in recent times become the target of destruction by gunmen.

Last week, the Bende Divisional Police Headquarters in Bende town and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) office in Ohafia were attacked.

However, while the Bende Police Station was razed completely and an officer injured, the NDLEA office was not damaged neither was there any casualty. Before then, the Mike Okiro Police Station on Umuahia- Uzuakoli Road was attacked a week after the Uzuakoli Police Station was razed

