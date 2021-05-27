Hoodlums kill two, injure 10 in Ogun community

At least two people were shot dead while others were injured when gunmen attacked Ipetu Baba-Ode village in the Onibuku area of Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State. The assailants invaded the village early yesterday morning and started shooting sporadically. Two people were killed while 10 others sustained varying degrees of injury.

It was learnt that the gunmen took away the bodies of the deceased – Barakat Afolayan and Adebowale. The hoodlums also threatened to return to the village. The villagers shot during the attack are Omotayo Babajide, Damiare Kokumo, Surajudeen Adewuyi, Ailelupo Olusola, Biodun Akinjobi, and Rafiu Adegbite, among others. One of the injured, Akinjobi, said they were in the village, when they saw some policemen.

He said: “They came in our direction and were asking us some questions. We were still talking to them when we saw some vehicles behind them. I couldn’t recognise those people in the vehicle. They were all fully armed. We were trying to run away when they started shooting sporadically. It was in the process that bullets hit two of us. Several others also sustained serious injuries. “We were still talking to the policemen when another set of hoodlums came on multiple motorcycles and started shooting at us again without minding children and the elderly.

We all ran in different directions.” Another survivor, Adewuyi, said the gunmen killed two people. He said: “They killed two of the people who were with us and took the bodies away. I was shot more than three times in the back but because I am fortified, the bullets didn’t penetrate me. That was why I was able to escape from the scene to a safer place.” Adewuyi, who was writhing in pains, described his escape as ‘miraculous.’ “It is a miracle that I am still alive. I saw two of our people on the floor. I just managed to escape from the scene,” he added. Another resident, Azeez Alayande, said the whole village was in distress now.

“We have never witnessed this kind of situation in our village. The government should come to our rescue; we are no more save in our community,” he added. Alayande, however, said the whole attack might not be unconnected with a dispute over a large expanse of land in the community

