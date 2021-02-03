Hoodlums kill two, vandalise vehicles on Lagos Island

Two people lost their lives while doctors are battling to save the life of another as Onola and Agarawu boys clashed on the Lagos Island area of Lagos. Several other people were also injured while many vehicles were vandalized. One of the victims, identified simply as Sulaimon alias Escaper, was killed because his son was alleged to be among the Agarawu boys who attacked Onola boys and killed one of the latter.

The incident occurred on Friday about 4am which threw the two streets into panic, as the boys used dangerous weapons without being challenged by security agencies. A witness, who gave his name simply as Adio, said Sulaimon was brushing his teeth in front of his house at Agarawu when the youth from Onola attacked him over the death of their colleague. He said: ‘The hoodlums from Onola were going to the house of one of the leaderS of the hoodlums from Agarawu who killed their colleague when they saw the deceased outside his house and attacked him with a machete on his neck. “The hoodlums wanted to avenge the death of their colleague who was killed by Agarawu boys. But to be sincere with you, Sulaimon’s son, Sikiru, was among the hoodlums who attacked Onola. The Onola’s boys planned to kill him. Fortunately, he was not at home when they got to his house.

That was why they killed his father to send a message to him.” Adio added that Lagos Island had become a war zone, where youths were killing themselves like chicken on a daily basis. “We want peace in every part of the Island,” he added. Another resident, Alhaji Ibrahim Tajudeen, said when the Onola hoodlums were returning from Agarawu, they also attacked some people who were returning from the mosque. They also robbed them of their phones and other valuables.

Tajudeen said after the hoodlums had robbed the worshippers and injured some of them, a man, Mr. Goriola, living in the area, rescued the victims. But while taking them to a nearby clinic, the hoodlums also attacked him and cut him with a machete on his head. He is said to be in coma at the General Hospital where he was admitted. “Goriola’s offence was because he rescued some worshippers who were attacked by the hoodlums. We are praying to God to heal him and bring him back to life,” Tajudeen said. It was learnt that the hoodlums also vandalised some vehicles parked at Agarawu, while traders’ shops were looted. Phones and other valuables were stolen from the innocent people. Mrs. Iyabo Tunde, a resident, said the clash was a supremacy battle about which group was more powerful.

She said: “Each time elders from both side tried to settle the crisis for them, the boys would not show up. But they will be fighting each other at another street. They will then use the opportunity to loot shops. “The same day, when the youths of Agarawu were returning from the cemetery where they went to bury the Sulaimon, the Onola boys also attacked them. Some of them sustained various degrees of injury. The matter was later reported at Adeniji Adele Police Station and Lion Building, Area ‘A’ Command.

