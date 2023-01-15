Metro & Crime

Hoodlums kill Village Head, injure sons in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna Comment(0)

…as Gov Sani Bello imposes curfew in Lambata

Hoodlums over the weekend attacked Lambata town in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State, killing the village head, Mohammed Abdulsafur Lambata and leaving some of his sons injured.

The 72-year-old village head, who is survived by one wife, 13 children and many grandchildren, has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

Narrating how his father was killed, one of his sons, Zakari told our Correspondent that, this was the fifth time his father was attacked.

According to him: “We all know the person responsible, his name (withheld). He hired these hoodlums to attack my father because of the ‘Village Head’ title.
“He has made several moves to stop my father from attending village heads’ meeting owing that he is the legitimate village head.

“On Saturday, after the first attack my father went to the police station to report that he was being threatened. Afterwards, the hoodlums invaded our compound, killed him and injured some of my brothers.”

Meanwhile, the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has declared a curfew in Lambata, following the violent clash that led to the killing of the village head.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Benue: Police rescue kidnapped ex-INEC Rec, recover weapons

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

The Benue State Police Command Thursday said they have rescued the former Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Abuja, Dr. Godwin Kwanga unhurt. Dr. Kwanga, who is currently a lecturer at the Benue State University (BSU) in the Department. of Geography, was rescued Thursday by men of the Operation Zenda […]
Metro & Crime

Rival cultists stab father of one to death

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Suspected rival cult members have stabbed to death a 21 year-old father of one, Yusuf Balogun aka Bobo.   Bobo was killed on Sunday at the Olusosun area of Lagos State.   The victim was returning from where he went to buy recharge cards for his mother when the assailants trailed him to the staircase […]
Metro & Crime

Victor Beausoleil: ‘I strive to be the change I want to see’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Leadership is one critical global subject matter now growing beyond occupying political offices. Individual private citizens are becoming role models, painting lasting and enduring image of the true sense of the word. Born and raised in Canada, Victor Beausoleil, also better known as ‘Vicsoleil’, is the global representative of what leadership truly entails. Vicsoleil […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica