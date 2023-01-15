Hoodlums kill Village Head, injure sons in Niger

…as Gov Sani Bello imposes curfew in Lambata

Hoodlums over the weekend attacked Lambata town in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State, killing the village head, Mohammed Abdulsafur Lambata and leaving some of his sons injured.

The 72-year-old village head, who is survived by one wife, 13 children and many grandchildren, has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

Narrating how his father was killed, one of his sons, Zakari told our Correspondent that, this was the fifth time his father was attacked.

According to him: “We all know the person responsible, his name (withheld). He hired these hoodlums to attack my father because of the ‘Village Head’ title.

“He has made several moves to stop my father from attending village heads’ meeting owing that he is the legitimate village head.

“On Saturday, after the first attack my father went to the police station to report that he was being threatened. Afterwards, the hoodlums invaded our compound, killed him and injured some of my brothers.”

Meanwhile, the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has declared a curfew in Lambata, following the violent clash that led to the killing of the village head.

