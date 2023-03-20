Hoodlums manhandle LP chief in Edo

A leader the Edo State Labour Party (LP) Patrick Eholor yesterday accused Osaigbovo Iyoha, the Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki, of sponsoring the attack on him at the Oredo Local Government Area House of Assembly election collation Centre in Benin on Saturday. But Iyoha denied the allegation, claiming that Eholor came to disrupt the process of collation in the centre. Addressing a press conference at his residence, Eholor also dismissed the results of the February 25 and Saturday elections, claiming that they were manipulated. He said: “I was molested in my state. I went to Urokpota Hall where they took the materials after collating at George Idah, I saw the police standing, we were winning overwhelmingly but in that place, they were changing the results and I said this cannot happen, not when I am alive. “But the Chief of Staff to the governor, Osaigbovo Iyoha, who was trying to subvert the will of the people, did not do well. Before I could say jack at the collation centre, Osaigbovo ordered his thugs to take me out, take him out means kill him.”

