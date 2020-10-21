News

Hoodlums raze APC secretariat, cars in Ondo

Despite the curfew imposed on Ondo State by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akure, the state capital, was on Wednesday torched by hoodlums during the #EndSARS protests in the state

The protests, which has been peaceful in the state since its commencement few days back, took a new dimension on Wednesday after it went violent.

With total disregard to the curfew declared by the governor, barricades were mounted on the roads in Akure, the Ondo State capital as hoodlums set burn fire across major junctions of the city.
The situation heightened when about four of the youths were shot between Ilesha garage axis and Cathedral junction in Akure with no death recorded.
Following the shooting which the protesting youth said were by policemen, the youths moved to the secretariat of the APC where it was razed.
Spokesman for the Ondo APC, Alex Kalejaiye, who confirmed the attack on phone, said the protest was no longer their demand of ending SARS.
Kalejaiye said it was being orchestrated by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.
Also, in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government, five people were reportedly shot following attempts to raze a police command situated in the Yaba area of the town.

