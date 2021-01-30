News

Hoodlums set ablaze church pavilion in Southern Kaduna

A church pavilion erected for a church activity in Kaduna State has been set ablaze by unknown persons. The Evangelical Church winning All (ECWA) in the area were said to have erected the church conference in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area, only to be set ablaze. The Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the burning of the pavilion, saying that “Investigations into the incident are in progress.”

El-Rufai, who spoke through the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said: “The Government of Kaduna State received security report detailing the incident, which stated that a pavilion erected by the leadership of the ECWA Church ahead of its conference was set ablaze by unknown persons at a location near the Palace of the Agwatyap. “The governor, who frowned at the incident, directed security agencies to carry out diligent investigation towards identifying and punishing the culprits.”

