Hoodlums take over Ilesha-Ife-Ibadan expressway

nd SARS protest took a turn for the worse yesterday as scores of hoodlums took advantage of the protest to mount different roadblocks on the Ilesa-Ife-Ibadan Expressway and extort motorists.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who witnessed the situation, reports that the roadblocks affected both lanes of the expressway.

NAN also reports that the hoodlums were out, setting up barricades on the expressway as early as 8am.

The roadblocks, located within a distance of about 500 metres each, started at the Asejiri axis of the expressway and extended to Iwo Road end of the expressway.

Some of the hoodlums were harassing motorists and extorting as much as N2,500 from each of them before they opened up the barricades.

The hoodlums were also accusing the motorists of having the luxury to ride expensive vehicles and sending their children to private schools, while all their own parents could afford were motorcycles and public universities.

The barricades also caused gridlock, while some motorists had to park their vehicles by the roadside out of frustration.

Some commuters, who could not bear with the gridlock, resorted to trekking.

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) office, Egbeda unit command, Ibadan, where a roadblock was also mounted, looked deserted.

Some of the motorists expressed their displeasure and frustration with the situation.

A motorist, Mr. Azeez Adebayo, said he had been in the gridlock for close to five hours, passing different roadblocks after being made to cough up some money by the hoodlums.

An apparently frustrated Adebayo, who said that he left Osogbo about 8am and got to the expressway at 10.10am, added that he was still in the gridlock at 2.30pm.

He said it had been very frustrating sitting for hours in a hot vehicle, while expressing the fear that the situation might degenerate into mayhem, if something urgent was not done by government.

None of the hoodlums was seen with any #EndSARS placard or poster.

