Hoodlums torch High Court in Imo

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Owerri Comment(0)

After several months of stability and relative peace, Orlu Town in Imo State has recorded another incident of violent crime.
Gunmen, whose identities were yet uncertain, besieged the court complex housing the High Court and Magistrate Court, burning a part of the complex.
While the court structures did not take a major hit, the sensitive court documents were burnt to ashes with nothing salvaged.
Although, this is the second attack on the complex, the hoodlums have on both occasions been unable to totally raze the complex.
The police spokesman, Michael Abattam, confirmed the attack, adding that the Commissioner of Police has ordered immediate investigation into the arson attack.
NBA chairman for Orlu, Munonye said: “this is as regrettable as it is unfortunate. Our attention was drawn to the dastardly  act by the administrative secretary of our chapter.”
Another commentator and lawyer, who said his team comes to court from Anambra to the Orlu High Court, Obiajulu Igwilo, Esq. described the attack on the Court as an injury inflicted on one’s self and not on government.
“I need to add, that any person or group who is bent on destroying institutions of law and order, is only interested in anarchy and such a person cannot and will never qualify to be described as a self-determination crusader, but as a plain criminal. And we should begin to call them out for what they really are.”

 

