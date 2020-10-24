Arts & Entertainments

Hoodlums vandalise Uche Elendu’s shop

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu’s shop has been allegedly vandalised and looted by hoodlums.

 

The movie star took to her Instagram page on October 22, where she shared photos of the shop that was vandalised by the hoodlums.

“They took all my years of struggle and hard work from me…everything. I thank God for life. Posterity will judge all of you. E shock me ooooo #End- SARS #Endbadgovernance,” she captioned the photos.

 

The actress expressed her shock at the degree of damage done to her business. According to her the same people who she is fighting for decided to ruin her busi- n e s s .

 

The mov- i e star’s shop wasn’t the only business touched by the hoodlums in the Lagos mall where it was situated.

 

It appears that the Nollywood movie star’s business was looted by hoodlums who have taken over the #EndSARS protests across the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Actress Heard says ex-husband, Depp, threatened to kill her

Posted on Author Reporter

  American actress Amber Heard told London’s High Court that her ex-husband Johnny Depp had threatened to kill her, as she appeared on Monday as a witness against the Hollywood star in his libel action against a British tabloid newspaper. Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publishers of the Sun newspaper, over a 2018 article […]
Arts & Entertainments

Police arrest Porn star over recorded movie in Osun Osogbo shrine

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

The Osun State Police Command on Thursday confirmed the arrest of popular porn star, Kingtblakhoc, for allegedly shooting a porn movie inside the Osun Osogbo grove. In the porn movie recorded in July and shared on porn sites and social media, Kingtblakhoc was seen dressed like an Osun adherent with a woman who went completely […]
Arts & Entertainments

Netflix surprises Ikorodu Bois with film production equipment

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In the wake of international acclaim, skit-making trio, Ikorodu Bois recently received a surprise from US streaming platform, Netflix. The youngsters were presented the equipment by ace film director, Kunle Afolayan, who noted that the gifts should help make their future productions easier. In addition to their gifts from Netflix, the award-winning filmmaker also awarded […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: