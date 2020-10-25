Body & Soul

Hoodlums vandalised, loot Yomi Casual’s Surulere store

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The aftermath of shooting of protesters at Lekki led to hoodlums taking advantage of the situation to loot, destroy and burn properties in Lagos and some other states in Nigeria.

 

Popular fashion designer, Yomi Makun, known by his fashion brand title, ‘Yomi Casual’ was one of the victims as his fashion store in Surulere was vandalised and looted beyond recognition.

 

In a post on his social media handle, Makun stated that he woke up to a video sent by one of his staff that his store had been looted.

 

Though he lost goods that would run into millions, he advised his friends and fans to stay safe.

 

“Woke up to this and the first thing that came to my mind is, ‘it’s already too late to educate the hoodlums that this fight is for all of us and not at each other. If you are in Surulere, please stay safe. Surulere stores are being looted. Safety first,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

111Skin Celestial Black Diamond face Cream is worth N948,270

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  Who knows that body creams can be outrageously expensive. Ranging from $200 per ounce to $2000, 111Skin celestial Black Diamond cream is one of the most expensive skin cream in the world.   Key ingredients: Black diamond particles, centella asiatica extract At a whopping price of $2190, which is approximately N948,270 per ounce (thereby […]
Body & Soul

The colour code luxury suits

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Its a colour coded frenzy from Alancruzer’s formal luxury suits collection. The fashion designer, Damola Cruz and founder of Alancruzer men’s line channels an ultra-sophisticated yet urban design for the spring-summer 2021 season.   The suit collection is packed with colourful monochromatic number. Created with bright colours men rarely think of, like soft pink, vibrant […]
Body & Soul

Inspiring leadership style of Bashiru Dawodu

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

With his accomplishment in his field of endeavor as a medical doctor, Bashiru Dawodu could have decided to relish all he has worked for, but as a man whose life is built around caring for others, he discovered helping in private capacity had its limits, hence, his decision to step forward for an elective post […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: