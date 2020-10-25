Hoodlums vandalised, loot Yomi Casual’s Surulere store

The aftermath of shooting of protesters at Lekki led to hoodlums taking advantage of the situation to loot, destroy and burn properties in Lagos and some other states in Nigeria.

Popular fashion designer, Yomi Makun, known by his fashion brand title, ‘Yomi Casual’ was one of the victims as his fashion store in Surulere was vandalised and looted beyond recognition.

In a post on his social media handle, Makun stated that he woke up to a video sent by one of his staff that his store had been looted.

Though he lost goods that would run into millions, he advised his friends and fans to stay safe.

“Woke up to this and the first thing that came to my mind is, ‘it’s already too late to educate the hoodlums that this fight is for all of us and not at each other. If you are in Surulere, please stay safe. Surulere stores are being looted. Safety first,” he said.

