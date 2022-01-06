Hope as FDA approves injectable for HIV prevention

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the first long-acting injectable medication. In approving this new ViiV Healthcare drug, the possibility of a complete overhaul of the way in which HIV is managed and prevented could become more likely. The new medicine is long-acting cabotegravir injected once every two months, providing a more discreet HIV prevention option rather than the previously highly effective FDA-licensed medications for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) which involved taking daily oral pills.

“The new medicine is long-acting cabotegravir injected once every two months,” reported the ‘Asia Analysis’. As noted by the National Health Service (NHS), usually people who have just been diagnosed with HIV have to take between one and four pills a day in order to stop the virus from replicating in the body allowing the immune system to repair itself, preventing further damage. The NHS is the publicly funded healthcare system in England, and one of the four National Health Service systems in the United Kingdom. The FDA approval is based on data provided from two National Institute of Health (NIH)-supported clinical trials HPTN 083 and HPTN 084.

