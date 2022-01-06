News Top Stories

Hope as FDA approves injectable for HIV prevention

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the first long-acting injectable medication. In approving this new ViiV Healthcare drug, the possibility of a complete overhaul of the way in which HIV is managed and prevented could become more likely. The new medicine is long-acting cabotegravir injected once every two months, providing a more discreet HIV prevention option rather than the previously highly effective FDA-licensed medications for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) which involved taking daily oral pills.

“The new medicine is long-acting cabotegravir injected once every two months,” reported the ‘Asia Analysis’. As noted by the National Health Service (NHS), usually people who have just been diagnosed with HIV have to take between one and four pills a day in order to stop the virus from replicating in the body allowing the immune system to repair itself, preventing further damage. The NHS is the publicly funded healthcare system in England, and one of the four National Health Service systems in the United Kingdom. The FDA approval is based on data provided from two National Institute of Health (NIH)-supported clinical trials HPTN 083 and HPTN 084.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fauci’s Retirement Pay Largest in US Federal Govt History

Posted on Author Reporter

  Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Adviser to the president, is set to receive the largest federal retirement package in U.S. history at $350,000 per year, according to Forbes. Fauci was the most highly compensated federal employee, according to auditors at OpenTheBooks.com. As director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Fauci earned $434,312 […]
News

MTN renews licence with over N71.97bn for 10 years

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has paid over N71.97 billion to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to renew its Unified Access Service (UAS) licence and Spectrum license for wireless local loop in the 900MHz and 1800MHZ band. This was disclosed by MTN Nigeria via a statement issued and signed by its Company Secretary, Uto Ukpanah, and […]
News

Senate confirms Biden nominee, Blinken, as Secretary of State

Posted on Author Reporter

  The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed President Joe Biden’s nominee, veteran diplomat Antony Blinken, to serve as secretary of state. The 100-member Senate backed Blinken 78-22, meaning he could be sworn in as the nation’s top diplomat later in the day. A simple majority was needed in the Democratic-controlled chamber for his confirmation, reports […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica