Hope as study detects bacteria linked to prostate cancer

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) say they have identified five types of bacteria that are linked to aggressive prostate cancer, raising the hope of new treatment that could target them. According to the findings of a new study published in the ‘European Urology Oncology,’ the results could similarly slow or prevent the development of the aggressive disease. Two of the new bacteria species found by the team have been named after two of the study’s funders – Porphyromonas bobii, after the Bob Champion Cancer Trust and Varibaculum prostatecancerukia, after Prostate Cancer UK.

The set of bacteria found by the team include Anaerococcus, Peptoniphilus, Porphyromonas, Fenollaria and Fusobacterium. All of the bacteria like to grow without oxygen present. The bacteria were common in urine and tissue samples from men with the condition. Scientists do not yet know how people pick up the bacteria, or whether they are causing the disease, reported the ‘Irish Times’.

 

