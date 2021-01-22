News

Hope beckons as ABUAD discovers herbal product against COVID-19 variant

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Discovery on how human are more prone to infection by the new variant of COVID-19 popularly known as N501YSARSCOV- 2 mutant was said to have been discovered by Chemo-Genomics Research Institute of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, CRIA in collaboration with the ABUAD Multisystem Hospital AMSH.

In a statement yesterday signed by ABUAD Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Tunde Olofintila explained that “one of the reasons provided by the bio-medical scientists and researchers, led by Dr. Olaposi Omotuyi, is that the new variant is 80 times more effective at binding to human cells and is characterized by faster humanto- human transmission, more rapid progression of symptoms and death.”

The scientists and Researchers therefore in spite of eased-lockdown urged people to comply with the laid down non-pharmacologic preventive procedures stressing that Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD was on the verge of bringing out an indigenous herbal product to combat the new variant in order to reduce its spread in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

It reads: “The Biomedical scientists and Researchers at the two-sister institutions took advantage of the cutting-edge Bio-computing platform at the research institute to calculate and re-evaluate the interaction between SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein receptor-binding domain (RBD) and angiotensin- converting enzyme 2 surface (ACE2) for the wild type in comparison with the new variant. “One of the outstanding discoveries of the research efforts is the improved RBD binding with ACE2 following N501 mutation.

“In the heart of this second wave is the change in structure to the genetic material of the parent virus SARS-CoV-2. Although quite a number of changes in structure have been in existence before now, of higher importance is the spike-glycoprotein N501Y change. The spike glycoprotein is responsible for recognizing and binding of human cells at the angiotensin- converting enzyme2 surface (ACE2); thus, making human beings more vulnerable to the infection. “Another critical insight gained in the study is the role of N501Ymutation in altering the interface water dynamics. It should be noted that interface water acts as a stabilizing force for protein-protein interaction through enhanced hydrophobic attractions. The free energy calculation showed that N501Y-SARSCoV- 2 spike glycoprotein RBD would bind ACE2 80-times more efficiently compared to the wild type.”

