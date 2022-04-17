Hope beckons as Christians mark Easter

•Ayokunle, Martins, Oke, Muoka others extol value of Christ’s death, resurrection

The loving and sacrificial nature of God resonates with the celebration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ by Christian faithful. Easter which sometimes falls in March is a major pillar of the Christian faith which over the years has rarely been subjected to scrutiny by church leaders or scholars.

Unlike Christmas where some churches shun the celebration on the premise that December 25 has no bearing with the exact birth date of Jesus rather a day created for pagan worship.

This practice a portion of Christians feels is an aberration as what matters most is that the birth of the redeemer is commemorated regardless of the accuracy of the date globally adopted. Easter is usually preceded by lent, a season of almsgiving, 40 days of prayer and fasting after the order of Jesus Christ who fasted for 40 days and nights.

The resurrection of Jesus after His crucifixion validates salvation, hope and the reality of eternal life Jesus promised his followers especially in a world of injustice, cruelty, uncertainties, aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, poverty, senseless killings both national (Kaduna and Jos especially) and on the global level (the Russia and Ukraine war).

Amidst the turbulence, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, President Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) in a broadcast asked individuals to look unto the one who died on the cross and resurrected. “Jesus shed His blood on the cross of Calvary so that the enemy can be vanquished forever.

The Devil can argue with doctrines but not with the blood of Jesus. All you need to do is to put your faith in the one who died for you on the cross and you will see his glorious power. Look unto Calvary, look unto Jesus that died and rose,” Oke stated. General Superintendent Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi at the global Easter retreat urged Christians to demonstrate love. Kumuyi urged believers to: “Make a personal choice to walk in love.

If you wait for others to practice love before you do so, you would have waited for too long. No matter what others do, how they live, choose to walk in love, as Christ also loved us and gave Himself to us.

“How do we know that we are in Him? By walking by faith and love. Love for God and everyone around us. It is necessary that we are not just believers or preachers, but that we live out what we preach and teach others.

“In the world, community, and society we live in, their inhabitants want to press us to their molds but we will say that cannot be because now, we are crucified with Christ unto the world and the world is crucified unto us. As a result of this, the world does not have authority and dominion over us.

We are now in a new realm and position.” General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, reiterated that Easter brings the optimism that no matter how difficult or challenging a situation may be, having knowledge of the resurrection reminds that if Jesus could defeat death, then all things are possible.

“It is at Easter that we are reminded of how God sent His son to die as a sacrifice for all our sins in order to rescue us from the impending destruction that has been meted out as punishment for us as a result of the sin of Adam and Eve,” the preacher said in a statement signed by Pastor Louis Chidi, the Church Public Relations Director.

Accordingly, by His death and resurrection, the covenant of peace and blessing which mankind originally had with God at creation is restored. Christ thus became the great sacrifice for our peace and blessing, he said.

“So, the concept of Easter is inextricably tied to peace, hope and blessing, and these are the intangible chords that help people to get beyond the sad and sordid situations that might bog them down and give them a sense of hopelessness.

So, if the citizenry can embrace the precept and tenet of God as we celebrate Easter, assuredly they will witness peace and blessing in their lives. “Of course, if there is any time we need peace more than before in this country, it is now.

The nation is therefore, advised to use the opportunity avail by the occasion of this year’s Easter to promote peace and love in the country, as this is the only way we can acknowledge and appreciate what Jesus has done for humanity.

” The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins called on Nigerians to embrace the wonderful message of Easter as exemplified in the selfless sacrifice of Jesus Christ who offered himself willingly to die on the cross of Calvary in order to redeem mankind from sin and eternal damnation.

Martins, in his 2022 Easter message signed by the Director of Social Communications, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, said such a measure of self-sacrifice for the common good is expected of everyone, particularly those in leadership positions in the country in order to bring about genuine progress, peace and hope for the nation at this period of excruciating pain “brought about by failure of leadership over the years and the dwindling economy.”

Condemning all acts of terrorism, kidnapping and murder which he described as callous, devilish and extreme wickedness devoid of logical reasoning, he bemoaned the inability of government to stem the tide of the activities of these agents of darkness despite its numerous promises and the huge resources, including intelligence at its disposal.

He challenged President Muhammadu Buhari and his cabinet members, including the Service Chiefs to utilise the remaining period of this administration to stem the tide of the ravaging insecurity across the country.

According to him, failure to do this may impact negatively on the success of the forthcoming national elections and the peace and unity of the country. The Archbishop also charged all Christians to renew their promises of baptism at Easter, to reject Satan and all his evil works and deeds, which serves as a reflection of their faith and their readiness to live the new life of Easter and bring hope to the poor and those living in fear.

“As we celebrate Easter, we must not forget that the resurrection of Christ is an expression of His power to overcome sin and dispel all forms of darkness, despair and death.

Our faith in the resurrection compels us to have no doubt or fear that all shall be well again even as we live the reality of the current desperate situation in our country,” stated Martins. Chairman of Anambra State Chapter, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Venerable Joseph Nweke, reminded Nigerians of the strength in brotherhood.

As he stated: “To Nigerians and the people of Anambra State in particular, let us end insecurity and all be our brothers’ keepers. Let us love one another, let all the tribes bury their hatred against other tribes. Let us come together as brothers and sisters, living together as family.

No tribe should be lord over another tribe. No tribe should claim superiority. Let us look at our logo united Nigeria, let us look at our coat of arms and what brought us together. “When we were young, we recited ‘Nigeria we hail thee, our own dear native land. Though tribe and tongue may differ in brotherhood we stand.’ We may differ in our tongues, let us remember that we are brothers.

When I see them recite our new anthem it annoys me because I feel it is making us lose our identity. Let’s be united. Let us see our unity as bound. Let us respect our brotherhood.”

Meanwhile, President Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Dr. Olasupo Ayokunle, tasked the Federal Government to increase efforts in tackling insecurity and other national challenges, while expressing hope that the tide will turn in the nation’s favour.

“If Jesus died and was buried, putting his disciples in the greatest state of disappointment and sorrow but afterwards rose from the dead, then, Nigeria is going to be great again.

This nation will rise from all the challenges we are facing and we Nigerians are going to rejoice and be proud of our nation again in the name of Jesus Christ,” Ayokunle stated.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...