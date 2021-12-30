News Top Stories

Hope dims on deadline for new revenue formula

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, ABUJA
  • Local govt favoured with 3.13% rise

 

Chances that the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) will produce new revenue formula on or before December 31, 2021 are beginning to dim.

 

Members of the Revenue Indices Committe and top officials of the Commission saddled with the assignment are said to be working without possible delivery before the last day of the year, multiple sources within RMAFC informed this medium Wednesday.

 

In the last couple of weeks preceding the yuletide season, top officials of the commission were said to engage on a last minute speed to beat the December deadline.

A Commissioner with the Commission, who spoke to New Telegraph on phone  said much progress had been recorded in the effort to produce a new revenue formula. Asked if the document could meet December deadline given that there are barely two days left to end December, the commissioner responded with “no or yes,” being a difficult answer given the circumstance.

 

“The committee is putting final touches to it. The date is not sacrosanct. If you give December date, it may happen before December or few days after December.

 

All I can tell you is both the commission and the committee are working assiduously to deliver on it. It will be transmitted to the president who will send it to the National Assembly,” he said. Prodded further to give firm commitment on dateline the commission hopes to deliver the new revenue formula, the commissioner said: “Only the chairman is in a position to give you the confirmation you are asking me.”

 

Another top official of the Commission, who said he had traveled out of Abuja for the break, said the Committe saddled with the task was working hard to meet the December deadline as of time he left Abuja. He said the submission may drag into early days of 2022, confirming the December deadline as not sacrosanct and highly unrealistic.

 

Executive Chairman of Revenue Commission, Engr. Elias Mbam, neither picked his call nor responded to an SMS sent by New Telegraph on Tuesday to confirm the official position on the new revenue formula. Mbam had repeatedly affirmed that the document would be ready on or before December 31, 2021.

 

“I said before the end of this year. Our own side of the work will be concluded and will be ready to submit our report to Mr. President. We said before December 31, 2021 our report will be ready for Mr. President,” Mban had assured.

 

The commission is on its third attempts at producing a new revenue formula to replace the subsisting one many believe is outdated and unreflective of peculiar realities of three tires of governments. In his first tenure as executive Chairman, Mbam made inconclusive attempt to produce new revenue formula. The Commission transmitted the document to executive.

 

The present vertical revenue allocation formula gives Federal Government 52.68 per cent; state government 26.72 per cent; local government 20.60 per cent and derivation formula 13 per cent. States governors are in the forefront for a fatter portion of the proposed revenue currently in the works by RMAFC.

 

The Federal Government is disposed to having a slight increment in allocation for local government.

 

At a recent town hall meeting on new revenue formula convened by RMAFC in November , the Federal Government hinted about its tacit support for an increase in the share of revenue formula due to local government from the present 20.60 per cent to proposed figure of 23.73 per cent, translating to 3.13 per cent increase

 

