Hope for national carrier as FG signs technical deal with Ethiopian Airlines

As conflicting reports continue to trail the proposed new national carrier, Nigeria Air, indications have emerged that the federal government may have finally pitched its tent with the most profitable African airline, Ethiopian Airlines as technical partner in the packaging of the new airline.

The Minister of Aviation, sources said, had flown to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to tidy up loose ends with a view to sealing the deal for the carrier. The floating of a national carrier is topmost on the agenda of the current administration and one that the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika had vigorously pursued. Under the agreement, Ethiopian Airlines is expected to provide equipment, technical personnel, and management for the new national airline.

The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari had, at inception, promised to float another national airline in the country, two decades after the controversial liquidation of Nigeria Airways. A source in the Ministry of Aviation told journalists, “Yes, we have selected Ethiopian Airlines. We have agreed to work with the airline, and we are hoping to make the announcement soon.

“I heard the minister sent some pilots there some time ago for training. They are also preparing for the training of pilots on Boeing 737 NG aircraft. Ethiopian Airline will provide the technical management,” the source added. After several attempts to float a national airline had met brick-wall, the appointment of Captain Dapo Olumide as the interim managing director and his team members to package the new airline had rekindled hope. According to the government, the majority shares of 49 percent of the new carrier project will be owned by strategic equity partners, another 46 percent will be owned by Nigerians, while the Federal Government will own five percent of the shares.

