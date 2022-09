Hope in Brokenness: Tribute to Peter Afunanya (Ph. D, fsi) @50

Dominic Adewole, Asaba Justice M.O. Omovie of the Delta State High Court, Ibusa, in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state Tuesday ordered journalists out of his court room during the murder case of HRM Ofuue Akaeze III, the Obi of Ubulu-Uku Kingdom. The monarch was abducted by a four-man gang of kidnappers five […]

Suspected hoodlums at the weekend invaded the residence of a member of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon Sunday Olajide and carted away valuable items. Olajide, who represents Akure South constituency two in the Assembly however, escaped being attacked as he was not at home when the suspected hoodlums attacked the house in the […]

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin The Kwara State government has imposed a partial lockdown in the state between 12 am and 4:30 am until further notice as part of new COVID-19 guidelines. Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, on Wednesday, the Chairman of the state’s COVID-19 Technical Committee, who is also the state […]

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica