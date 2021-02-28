Business

Hope on end to Apapa gridlock as e-truck call-up starts

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

…NPA collaborates with LASG on enforcement

 

As the electronic truck call-up (ETO) system in the management of movement of trucks into and out of the Lagos ports took off yesterday, indication was that the days of the notorious Apapa traffic girdlock are numbered. This came as the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Ms Hadiza Bala Usman has disclosed that the government of Lagos State has has expressed it readiness to provide enforcement backup for the success of the technology based truck traffic control system.

 

Speaking in pre-launch virtual press conference during the week, Ms Bala Usman disclosed that no fewer than eight truck parks have been licensed by the Ports Authority as a holding bay for the trucks from where they will be called via the ETO platform. She disclosed that no will ever be able to access the ports again it is called on ETO platform.

 

“The era of trucks parking along the ports access roads is gone forever. Any truck found on the ports access road or tries to access the ports when it has not been called, will be arrested and the owner will pay some fine before it will be released to him.

 

She said: “As part of efforts aimed at finding a permanent solution to the problem of truck congestion around Apapa and its environs, the authority is pleased to announce the commencement of the electronic truck call-up system, designed for the management of truck movement and access to and from the Lagos ports. All trucks doing business at the ports will be required to park at the approved truck parks until they are called up into the port through the ETO application.

 

The ETO application will be responsible for the scheduling, entry and exit of all trucks into the ports with effect from February27, 2021,” she said. Ms Bala Usman revealed that the electronic call-up system, which will address the men-

ace of truck congestion around Apapa and its environs, is coming after several months of planning, trial and retrial. Besides, the introduction of the ETO, she said, will remove the human interference in the process, thereby eradicating the issue of extortion which was a major concern during the previous initiative at ridding the port axis of gridlock.

 

The managing director further noted that going forward, empty containers can only be returned to the ports through the approved holding bays of shipping companies using the ETO Platform. She was emphatic that it is the responsibility of the shipping company to move empty containers from their holding bay to the Port.

 

“All cargo owners have to do is drop their empty containers at the holding bay of the shipping company.

 

The shipping company will then make the necessary bookings on the ETO platform to return empty containers to the Port. This is why 60 percent of the holding bay’s capacity must be dedicated to storing empty containers,” she further said, warning that non-compliance to the use of ETO and its guidelines, will result in denial of access into the Ports, impounding of trucks and withdrawal of registration/operating license.

 

The NPA solicited the cooperation of transporters, truck drivers, cargo owners, clearing agents shipping companies and all port users in the implementation of the initiative, which it promised will bring order and sanity to the ports access roads.

 

Already, the Lagos State Government and the leadership of the NPA have vowed to impound vehicles parked along the port corridors as part of measures to ensure the success of the ETO and ending of the gridlocks in Apapa.

 

With the new system, no container-laden truck is expected to go on Apapa corridor without clearance from the call-up platform. Any truck that flouts the electronic roster and park along Apapa corridor will be impounded by the Taskforce already set up by the Lagos State Government.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

NCC fines telcos N25m for illegal use of spectrum

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Five telecommunications companies have been sanctioned by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for illegally using the 5.4GHz to provide services. The five companies, which include Priority Communications, Entouche Networks, Futurecom, KKON Technologies & Spar, are to pay N5 million each for the contravention. Spectrums are government resources managed and licensed to operators for services delivery […]
Business

I-invest opens equities market to Nigerians

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

New and experienced retail investors can now own a piece of the companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) using the i-invest app on their smartphones from the comfort of their offices or homes.   The secure investment app, which revolutionized fixed-income trading, now empowers investors in the equities market to execute trades during […]
Business

Mitigating airlines’ insolvency post-COVID-19

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Nigerian airlines are gearing up to bounce back from the huge effects of COVID-19, but how the carriers can survive the effects of the three months hiatus on airline business is another cause for concern. Wole Shadare writes Uncertainty The airlines are bleeding. It is not yet known how they intend to come back to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica